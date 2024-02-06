NFC Notes: Jaire Alexander, Justin Fields, Frank Ragnow, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Adam Schefter joined the Pat McAfee show on Monday and explained that the consensus feeling around the league right now is that the Bears will end up trading QB Justin Fields and taking Caleb Williams at No. 1 overall.

“There are a few issues with this,” Schefter said, via BearsWire.com. “Number one, are the Bears going to be willing to move on from taking Caleb Williams, which I believe seems to be the widespread consensus around the league: that Caleb Williams will be the No. 1 pick. And if they ARE willing to move on from him, then you have to like Drake Maye or Jayden Daniels enough — or Justin Fields.

“But again, the feeling around the league seems to be that they’ll wind up trading Justin. Whether or not they do, we’ll see, but that seems to be the feeling.”

Lions

Lions C Frank Ragnow was clearly worn down from the injuries he dealt with this past season. He later told reporters that he plans to take some time to “figure everything out” this offseason.

Lions GM Brad Holmes said they will respect Ragnow and the time he needs to work through everything.

“I have so much respect for him and for everything that he goes through and fights through that I’m just respectful of his time and his thoughts,” Holmes said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “We’re not going to pressure him to do anything or make any moves, but the communication will be diligent, it’ll be thorough, it’ll be respectful.”

Packers

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst said he’s not considering trading CB Jaire Alexander despite the suspension for him this season. “Those things are difficult and those are tough,” Gutekunst said via Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. “But at the end of the day, it allowed us all to reset. I’m really proud of the way Jaire responded to that. I really think that’s going to help us moving forward.”