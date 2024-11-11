NFC Notes: Jake Moody, Puka Nacua, Deebo Samuel, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

49ers K Jake Moody missed his third kick, which then prompted WR Deebo Samuel to have words with LS Taybor Pepper. Samuel wound up throwing a strike at Pepper’s throat before the two were separated and moved away from each other on the sideline.

“Nothing, to be honest with you,” Samuel said, via Dave Lombardi. “Just frustrated in the heat of battle. It was a close game and I kinda got out of character a little bit. But I’ll talk to Moody and we’ll get past it.”

“Just a high-emotion game,” Pepper commented on standing up for his kicker. “Football’s high-emotion and Jake was having a little rough patch there. I was just standing up for Jake because there was still time on the clock. The game wasn’t over and everybody knows what happened at the end. It’s not over until the clock says zero. They all count three when it’s a field goal. And I always got four’s (Moody’s) back.”

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan was asked about the incident in his post-game press conference.

“I don’t have much of a take because I didn’t see any of it,” Shanahan said. “So I just got told about it – but probably an obvious one, guys frustrated and something probably happened and you know brothers scuffle a little bit. I didn’t see any of it, so I don’t know how bad it was, but something I’m not too worried about, we’ll fix it. If it hasn’t been fixed already, we’ll fix it on the plane and go back to loving each other tomorrow.”

“Like I said, it’s in the heat of the moment – it happens,” Moody noted, after making the game-winning field goal. “I do have to make those kicks at the end of the day, so that’s all I’m focused on. I’m not worried on anything like that.”

Cardinals

Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon the kicking situation: “I expect kicker Matt Prater to play again this season.” (Darren Urban)

Jets interim HC Jeff Ulbrich says they did an entire tackling presentation to prepare for Arizona RB James Conner: "If you don't stop him you don't stop the Cardinals." (Connor Hughes)

says they did an entire tackling presentation to prepare for Arizona RB : “If you don’t stop him you don’t stop the Cardinals.” (Connor Hughes) Cardinals S Joey Blount was fined $16,883 for a facemask penalty classified as unnecessary roughness in Week 9.

Rams

Rams WR Puka Nacua was fined $5,424 for unnecessary roughness (striking/kicking/kneeing) in Week 9.