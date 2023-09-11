NFC Notes: Jalen Carter, Sam Howell, Darren Waller, Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders
- Commanders QB Sam Howell commented on taking a big hit from Cardinals LB Kyzir White as he was running out of bounds in the first quarter of the game: “He got me pretty good but it didn’t hurt…it’s just football.” (JP Finlay)
Eagles
- Peter King notes that Eagles GM Howie Roseman deserves praise for drafting former Georgia DT Jalen Carter. Carter had six quarterback pressures and one sack in his first career game, a win over the Patriots.
Giants
- The Giants restructured the contracts for DT Dexter Lawrence and LB Bobby Okereke to create an additional $1.55 million in cap space in 2023. (Pat Leonard)
- Giants TE Darren Waller said the hamstring that landed him on the injury report is the same one that gave him issues during his time with the Raiders in 2022. (Connor Hughes)
- Waller added that the issue was nerve-related and that the support staff is currently helping him out. (Pat Leonard)
