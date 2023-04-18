NFC Notes: Jalen Hurts, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones acknowledged they probably will take a tight end fairly early in the draft, given their current roster and the strength of this class. Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot are currently the top options on the depth chart.

Dalton Schultz, we drafted Ferguson last year and ended up with great value with Hendershot. We feel good about that position. But certainly … the draft is heavy (at TE)," Jones said via the Athletic's Jon Machota. "There are quite a few players in those top 3-4 rounds that we think can be like a Ferguson or Hendershot and come in and really help us."

Jones didn’t dismiss the possibility of drafting Texas RB Bijan Robinson if he’s available when they pick: “I’m sure when that first day (of the draft) is over, he’s certainly gonna have a team. And you never know.” (Machota)

The Cowboys hosted Tennessee DE Byron Young for a top 30 visit. (Jeremy Fowler)

Eagles

According to ESPN’s Tim McManus, Eagles QB Jalen Hurts had a minor surgical procedure in February to remove some hardware from his ankle. It’s not expected to impact OTAs or training camp.

Notre Dame DT Jayson Ademilola has had visits with a few different teams, including the Eagles. (Ryan Fowler)

Giants

The Giants hosted Tennessee DE Byron Young for a top 30 visit. (Jeremy Fowler)

Notre Dame DT Jayson Ademilola has had visits with a few different teams, including the Giants. (Ryan Fowler)

has had visits with a few different teams, including the Giants. (Ryan Fowler) Illinois DB Quan Martin had a top 30 visit with the Giants. (Ian Rapoport)