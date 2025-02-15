NFC Notes: Jalen Hurts, Dak Prescott, Brian Schottenheimer, Cowboys, Eagles,

Cowboys

Dak Prescott gave his thoughts on the Cowboys hiring Brian Schottenheimer as their new head coach, pointing out he’s an “old fashioned” type of person being the son of former NFL head coach of 21 years, Marty Schottenheimer.

“Understanding the type of coach he is, the type of man he is, the way that he approaches the game, I think the best way to exemplify that is the son of a legendary football coach,” Prescott said, via Tommy Yarrish of the team’s site. “He’s not going to take anything about this game lightly. He enjoys the work in it, kind of old fashioned. I’m looking forward to the grind and some things that we’re going to do and he’s going to add, excited for him, I know he’s ready for it, he’s been in the system a long time.”‘

Prescott praised Schottenheimer for his diligence in putting together his coaching staff.

“For him to go through the due diligence of getting the guys in, interviewing them, and then taking it amongst the other guys that are there and making final decisions, I think speaks highly of his approach and the way that he’s going to take care of things,” Prescott said.

Although Schottenheimer did not call plays last season, Prescott mentioned how he was a “big part” of their offense.

“He was a big part in the on-game process, which call was being made,” Prescott said. “I was on the headsets the latter part of the year [after being injured], so I heard all of that. Very professional guy who is ready and deserves every bit of this opportunity.”

Eagles

Eagles LG Landon Dickerson indicated his left knee injury will likely require surgery, via Jeff McLane.

Eagles DL Milton Williams just finished the final year of his rookie contract. He wants to be in the "right situation" next season: "Just being in the right situation. Valuing what I bring to the table. Obviously, a raise. But I want to win. I like this feeling of winning and being on top of the world. So I definitely want to get into a situation as close as this as possible." (Zach Berman)

Eagles LB Zack Baun is also set to be a free agent. He hasn't given his contract situation much though since the Super Bowl: "I haven't really thought about it much, honestly. Just letting the dust settle on this Super Bowl victory. It's a crazy accomplishment. Tomorrow, I'll celebrate it with my team. I'm excited. And then after that, I'll dive deep into what the future holds." (Berman)

is also set to be a free agent. He hasn’t given his contract situation much though since the Super Bowl: “I haven’t really thought about it much, honestly. Just letting the dust settle on this Super Bowl victory. It’s a crazy accomplishment. Tomorrow, I’ll celebrate it with my team. I’m excited. And then after that, I’ll dive deep into what the future holds.” (Berman) Baun added he would love to return to Philadelphia: “I’m curious. I don’t know what it’ll look like, honestly. …Hopefully, it’s here. I love this place. I appreciate what they’ve done for my career and my family — just everything. I got a lot of options to weigh.”

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts was asked about pass game coordinator Kevin Patullo potentially getting promoted to replace former OC Kellen Moore: “Kevin Patullo’s never been — he’d have a different role. So it’s hard to compare that role to this role because his job is going to demand something completely different of him. And I have a lot of confidence in him and what he’s shown. However, I know, I’ve learned over the years, that’s out of my jurisdiction. Kind of just taking things as they come and trying to go out there and be the best I can be and just learn and evolve.” (Jeff McLane)

Eagles

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts recalled fighting through the hard times with the team and not giving up until he was able to win a Super Bowl for Philadelphia.

“You know, I told myself when I got drafted that I wouldn’t come to the Rocky Steps until I won a championship,” Hurts said, via NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com. “And now we’re here. And I know this year, this team has had to battle through so much, this team has had to fight, this team has had to persevere and there’s been a ton of scrutiny, a ton of opinions, a ton of all of that. But I know about this city, one thing we do is fight. We fight. And you go through the course of these things and you learn that success isn’t built off of approval. It’s built off of endurance, it’s built off of strength. You can’t quit. You can’t lose if you don’t quit. And in Philly, we don’t quit. So thank you. The next pursuit begins. Go Birds.”