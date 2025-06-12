NFC Notes: Jalen Hurts, Kevin Patullo, Mike Kafka, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

The Cowboys picked up $1.25 million in cap space on June 2 following the release and retirement of G Zack Martin, per OverTheCap.

Cowboys WR George Pickens on why he believes he's a good fit in Dallas: "Just the guys and the team speed. The team speed applies to the scheme too. If you got a lot of fast guys, you're gonna definitely have a different scheme." (Jon Machota)

Cowboys TE Jake Ferguson hopes to stay healthy and find the endzone in 2025: "I don't think I've ever played a full season and not scored a touchdown. That was something I came into this offseason really working on. Just really dialed in on that and make sure I was lights out." (Todd Archer)

Eagles

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts said his relationship with new OC Kevin Patullo is great and he’s focused on learning the new terminology.

“Everyone’s in a good place,” Hurts said, via NY Times. “Everyone’s focused, and everyone cares about their duties and what they’re supposed to do. And we’ve always had some type of communication in the past in (game) prep. So nothing really changes in terms of that. It’s just kind of people with different titles.”

Hurts said that the offense will continue to evolve and knows that teams will focus on stopping RB Saquon Barkley.

“Ultimately, we just have to find ways to play complementary football and continue to build off of what we’ve done,” Hurts said. “But also knowing that it’s only a template. It’s only a reference in a sense, you know. And you gotta continue to grow from that and learn from the good references and the not-so-good references in a sense of what our success was. Just building that out, it’ll evolve, it’ll be what it’ll be. Whatever it is, let’s just find ways to win.”

Eagles OT Jordan Mailata said that the continuity with Patullo being promoted will help the offense as a whole and the communication has been clear and concise.

“Because of our relationship, he can tell us, ‘Yeah, that was bad. That’s a bad idea. Here’s why,’” Mailata said. “But it’s not just like, ‘That’s bad,’ shut down. It’s a why. And then I learned something that day. It’s like, ‘OK, great. Maybe I should just stick to playing online.’”

Patullo said he’s ready to step up and take on the role as the team’s offensive play caller.

“To be honest, you’re just kind of doing your job,” Patullo said. “If you look at something like that big picture, I guess it could be overwhelming. But this is what I do. This is what I wanted to do. I’ve been wanting to do it, and I have an opportunity to do it, and like I said, I’ve got a great staff around me, great players, great organization — everything. So it’ll be fun.”

Giants

The Giants have a wealth of edge rushers going into 2025 with Brian Burns, Abdul Carter and Kayvon Thibodeaux . DC Shane Bowen said they want to get their “best 11” players involved: “Youve got 3 guys for 2 spots, from the outside looking in. … Ultimately we want to get our best 11 on the field.” (Ryan Dunleavy)

Giants OC Mike Kafka was asked about his potential play-calling duties next season, responding he'll do whatever HC Brian Daboll asks of him: "I'm going to do whatever (Brian Daboll) asks me to do." (Charlotte Carroll)

was asked about his potential play-calling duties next season, responding he’ll do whatever HC asks of him: “I’m going to do whatever (Brian Daboll) asks me to do.” (Charlotte Carroll) As for picking up first-round QB Jaxson Dart, Kafka said they realized “relatively early” that Dart was their preferred quarterback prospect following a “very thorough” evaluation process, per Dan Salomone.