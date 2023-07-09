NFC Notes: Jalen Hurts, Sam Howell, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

Commanders TE Logan Thomas had nice things to say about QB Sam Howell, noting he’s just a good football player and not necessarily just a good quarterback.

“Sam’s a baller,” Thomas said in an interview on SiriusXM NFL Radio. “It’s a lot of fun to play with him ’cause he kinda has a like mind of someone who is not exactly a quarterback. He sees the field from like a receiver’s standpoint. And obviously, when he runs the ball, he sees it from a running backs standpoint. He’s special in that regard, and I’m excited to see what he can do. He throws a very catchable ball. None of the receivers, tight ends have had any problem catching it.”

Cowboys

Cowboys DE Dorance Armstrong wants to continue to improve as a player to honor the new contract he signed for two years at $13 million that included $6 million guaranteed and a $4.5 million signing bonus.

“It was one of the best seasons of my career so far,” Armstrong said, via Aaron Wilson. “I’m looking to come back better and stronger.”

“It means a lot,” Armstrong said of the contract. “They value what I can do and what I can bring to the table. I appreciate that a lot. They just want me to continue to grow as a player and as a man. I’m a speed rusher, and I have power. Speed and power is how you win most of the time these days.”

Armstrong was also asked about his love for his teammates, including LB Micah Parsons.

“Always love my team,” Armstrong added. “We’re out there each and every year. We’re still taking big strides to get to a championship. I love him bro. You see it for yourself. He’s a pretty different guy. This is our third year together. We’re going to do nothing but get better.”

Eagles

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts is working like a “madman” this offseason in order to take his game to another level and be the best possible player he can.

“Everybody aspires to be the best and works to be the best, but ultimately you have to find some separation,” Hurts said, via Rob Maaddi of USA Today. “And that’s the thrill. There’s a thrill in not being satisfied and there’s a thrill in being on this journey, and I have embraced that. I love this game and I know my purpose within this game. I truly just want to be intentional…So every day I just try to be the best that I can be and that is not based off of external factors. Those things don’t matter. You just try and control what you can.”

Eagles OC Brian Johnson said Hurts doesn’t have a ceiling and reiterated that his work ethic is what will continue to separate him as a player.

“We’ll never put a ceiling on what he can accomplish,” Johnson said. “I think with Jalen, nothing that he ever does will surprise me. He works like a madman. He’s very, very diligent. He’s very intentional about what he wants, and that shows on a daily basis in how he operates.”

Hurts is working on making his game more well-rounded and trying to improve upon what he’s already great at.

“I put a lot of work in. I invest a ton into this and always have, and I just want to continue to quantify my work,” he said. “That’s been something that I’ve been able to do since I’ve been in college. So that’s always my goal. Find those weaknesses and turn them into your strengths. And then if you do have a strength, boost it and make it a touch stronger.”