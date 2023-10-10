NFC Notes: Jamal Adams, Brock Purdy, Kyle Shanahan, 49ers, Seahawks

49ers

Even if the NFL was scripted, you could not write a better start to 49ers QB Brock Purdy‘s career so far. Purdy has yet to lose a game in which he’s started, pushing his streak to 10-0 in the regular season. He tossed 13 touchdowns to four interceptions last year and this year has yet to throw a pick while upping his completion percentage by five points. He and the 49ers just eviscerated one of their top rivals in the NFC by a score of 42-10 in Sunday night’s game against the Cowboys.

No one expected this from the former last pick of the 2022 draft, not even Purdy himself. He arrived in San Francisco hoping to carve out a spot on a practice squad somewhere. Purdy quickly realized he belonged, however, and shed a glimpse into the mentality that’s helped him become so successful.

“Every level that I’ve played at growing up it’s like you get to that level and at first you may think it’s a big deal, but then once I start playing it’s like, ‘Man this is just football,’” Purdy said via NBC Sports’ Peter King. “Youth to high school, high school to college, and college to NFL. Just football. Yes, everyone’s better at every level, but at the end of the day, man, you’re throwing a football to some guys trying to get open and catch it. And that’s really how I look at it. Try to keep it simple. This is a simple game.

“Then obviously my faith. I don’t try to get rattled and caught up in trying to have all this status and fame and all that stuff. I’m just a normal guy who’s trying to live out a life for God. That’s how I stay steady and level and even-keeled. If you were to tell me these stats last year, I maybe would’ve been like, ‘Man, that’s crazy.’ I came in as a rookie, and I was sort of in awe of everybody. But then once I got acclimated to the culture and the organization, I’m like, ‘Man, this is the standard, and this is what we’re trying to do.’ That’s where I’m at with my mindset. I don’t try to get caught up in what’s going on, what everyone else says outside.”

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan was asked if his players are getting ahead of themselves following their win over the Cowboys. The team will face the Browns, who are coming off a bye week, for their Week 6 matchup.

“I’m definitely aware of the question and how that could happen,” Shanahan told reporters, via Pro Football Talk. “But it’s honestly been real easy with our guys. We’ve got a real good team in that way. Just going into that game versus Dallas, how hyped that game was and just the way they carried themselves in our building throughout the week, they weren’t making much out of it. It was kind of like any other game and just any other week. I think we’ve got a good group of veterans who have been through a lot of stuff, even still guys who were here from our ‘19 year when we started 8-0. I think the guys who have been here and who have gone through stuff, they passed it to the other guys. It’s always our message that nothing can be taken for granted and it’s just one week at a time. I think everyone preaches that, but I think through our life experiences together and stuff, our guys truly know it. And the guys who haven’t been a part of that, they constantly hear it from the guys who have.”

Shanahan was asked if his previous postseason losses were fuel for himself and his team to have strong performances each week this season.

“Yeah, I think every one of those do for sure,” Shanahan said. “I mean, players don’t always get the chance over their careers to be in those types of situations. We’ve been in three pretty big situations in the last four years here. So a lot of our team has been in one of those three situations and some have been in all of them from the Super Bowl or both of those Championship losses. You get that as a coach because you usually are in the league longer, as you get older and stuff. But, you always realize with it, your time in this league on how nothing could be taken for granted. The only time you do learn that stuff is when seasons end and when they end the hard way, like in a Super Bowl or like in two Championships. And when that happens, you know how hard it is to get there and you know that’s really all that matters. That’s why when you go through that stuff, you preach it and you actually truly mean it. When your players can go through that and they feel it along with the coaching staff, yeah that takes a toll and that makes offseasons different. That makes how you attack everything different. I feel it from our players a ton. They’ve been through a lot. We’ve added some new guys this year who I think have jumped right in, but I think our guys have been on a mission for a while.”

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll defended S Jamal Adams after the NFL considered discipline for his treatment of a neurologist after he was ruled out with a concussion against the Giants. Adams admitted that he wasn’t feeling like himself after the head injury in his first game back.

“He’s on the final stage, coming up, getting cleared, and a pretty promising thought that he will be cleared [Tuesday],” Carroll said, via Tim Booth of the Associated Press. “Yeah, he got hit in the head, and whatever happened under the pressure of the game. He had a concussion. He had a legit concussion and all, so I think we’ve got to give him a little slack there. I know he apologized for stuff that I don’t even know that he remembers what he said because he was knocked pretty good. But he’s come back out of it, and I think he’s done the very classy thing in how he’s handled it from that point.”