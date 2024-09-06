NFC Notes: Ja’Marr Chase, Bengals, Texans, Titans

Bengals

Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase has been in and out of practice recently as he looks for a contract extension. Cincinatti QB Joe Burrow was thrilled to have Chase back at practice and knows they need him to reach their potential.

“Great to have him back. Great player. A guy that we need to be our best,” Burrow said, via the team’s social media. “He’s ready to go. . . . I saw him out there today. He looks fast, strong, like he always does. I know he’s been doing what he needs to do to stay ready, if he needs to be ready. I’m confident that if he does go out there Sunday he’ll be the Ja’Marr we all know.”

Texans

on fourth-round TE : “Studying C.J. the tight end kept popping up on tape. You make notes, you build profiles. Fortunately, we were able to acquire him in the draft. In terms of his role, the chemistry he has with C.J is very valuable. We have a deep tight end room. Versatile player. Excited to see him on the field.” (Aaron Wilson) Blanco talked about WR Stefon Diggs ‘ impact beyond the numbers: “Stats can come and go, our job is to look beyond the stats, they pay a role, but a guy like Diggs has done it in the NFL at a very high level. Hit the ground running. Ultra-competitive.” (Wilson)

heading into year two: “Impressive, plays bigger than his size, speed is real, rapport with C.J., talk about being resilient, attacked his rehab, hasn’t missed a step, a player we’re very excited about, looking forward to seeing him produce and have a great season.” (Wilson) Houston executive James Liipfert also outlined Diggs’ skillset: “Looking at the skillset, run after catch, routes, hands, have conversations around the league a lot of people said how competitive Stef is, the overall level of competitiveness, excited for his opportunity in the offense, very excited to see him play.” (Wilson)

also outlined Diggs’ skillset: “Looking at the skillset, run after catch, routes, hands, have conversations around the league a lot of people said how competitive Stef is, the overall level of competitiveness, excited for his opportunity in the offense, very excited to see him play.” (Wilson) Aaron Wilson reports the Texans hosted CB Micah Abraham for a workout on this week.

for a workout on this week. Texans HC DeMeco Ryans said backup QB Davis Mills proved that he earned a contract extension this offseason: “Extending Davis was something that he earned. Davis had a really great training camp and showed big time improvement from last year to this year.” (DJ Bien-Aime)

Titans

Titans OC Nick Holz discussed the workload for RBs Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears : “We think it will be 50-50. Some plays in there specifically for each running back, but for the most part they’re interchangeable.” (Jim Wyatt)

discussed the workload for RBs and : “We think it will be 50-50. Some plays in there specifically for each running back, but for the most part they’re interchangeable.” (Jim Wyatt) Holz expects WR DeAndre Hopkins to have a significant role if he plays Week 1. (Wyatt)

to have a significant role if he plays Week 1. (Wyatt) Regarding RG Dillon Radunz, Holz believes he earned the starting job with his work ethic and performance. (Wyatt)