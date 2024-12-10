Titans Re-Signing K Brayden Narveson To Practice Squad

According to Mike Garafolo, the Titans are bringing back K Brayden Narveson to the practice squad.

Incumbent Titans K Nick Folk is banged up and Narveson gives Tennessee some insurance if he’s not healthy enough to kick.

The rookie started his career with the Titans this summer before the Packers signed him away at the beginning of the season.

Narveson, 25, signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of N.C. State following the 2024 NFL Draft. He was waived coming out of the preseason and claimed by the Packers.

However, Green Bay elected to waive him in October.

In 2024, Narveson has appeared in six games for the Packers and made 12-17 field goal attempts (70.6 percent) and all 16 extra points.