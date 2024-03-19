NFC Notes: James Conner, Jonah Jackson, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

Western Michigan DE Marshawn Kneeland had a top-30 visit with the 49ers, according to Ryan Fowler.

Oregon LB Jamal Hill will take an official visit with the 49ers. (Ryan Fowler)

will take an official visit with the 49ers. (Ryan Fowler) Washington State CB Chau Smith-Wade had a formal Combine interview with the 49ers and will have an official visit with the team. (Justin Melo)

Cardinals

Cardinals RB James Conner was due a roster bonus of $1.5 million, G Will Hernandez was due a roster bonus of $500,000, and QB Kyler Murray had his 2025 salary and roster bonus become guaranteed on March 18th, per Over the Cap.

Rams

New Rams OG Jonah Jackson cited Lions GM Brad Holmes as a reason he felt comfortable joining Los Angeles. Holmes worked with the Rams from 2003-2020 and then went to Detroit to take over as GM.

“It’s pretty crazy just the amount of time you have. I’ve been on the outside looking in at this place for a while, so I kind of had a general idea of what’s going on and a lot of familiarity within our building,” Jackson said, via Brock Vierra of the Rams Wire. “Like Brad Holmes, he was from here so I kind of got a feel of the people that they’ve been around and how they run things so I kind of got a good feel about how it’d be here.”