NFC Notes: James Conner, Potential Salary Cap Cuts, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers
- Matt Zenitz reports that the 49ers are set to hire veteran DB coach Jerry Gray.
- Matt Barrows lists both pass rusher Bryce Huff and WR DeMarcus Robinson as potential cap cuts for San Francisco this offseason.
Cardinals
- Doug Haller of The Athletic notes that Cardinals RB James Conner is coming off a severe right foot injury, is turning 31, and only played in three games. The team could save about $8 million by cutting him.
Rams
- The Rams can create an additional $7.5 million in 2026 cap space by cutting veteran CB Darious Williams and will incur $1.17 million in dead-cap penalties. (Atkins)
