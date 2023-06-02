NFC Notes: Jameson Williams, Alexander Mattison, Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears

Bears QB Justin Fields is entering his second year in the offense of Luke Getsy and spoke to the media about feeling more comfortable with things like his reads and trusting the staff.

“It’s the first season I’m going into where it’s my second year knowing the offense,” Fields said, via ChicagoBears.com. “So [I] definitely feel more comfortable in it, just with my reads and stuff like that, just seeing what the defense is doing and stuff like that. It’s truly amazing when you have that feeling going in, knowing where your guys are going to be, [being] more comfortable with the footwork stuff. It’s been great. I’ve got to work on stuff in the offseason, [but] having that second-year experience with the same offense is great.”

“It’s awesome for me getting that trust from the coaching staff,” Fields added. “[Reporters] don’t see it, but we communicate here all the time. We trust each other fully. Just having them behind me, they know the kind of leader I am to my teammates. They know how great I want to be, the work I put in. It’s just great to have them behind my back, for sure.”

Lions

Lions WR Jameson Williams said he didn’t expect to receive a suspension for his gambling violation and just wants to move past the situation.

“I didn’t know things like this was coming, but I took me some time, and I just thought about the better days and moving forward,” Williams said, via Eric Woodyard of ESPN. “It’s not my last day living so I just look forward to the better days.”

Williams doesn’t plan on appealing the suspension.

“I just left it alone,” Williams said. “They gave me six games and we left it at that. I just look forward to coming back Week 7, getting back with team out there and playing the game.”

Williams reiterated he was surprised by receiving the six-game suspension.

“Oh, yeah, for sure, because like I said, it hit me out the blue and it hit a couple other players around the league and on my team out the blue,” Williams said. “I wasn’t aware of this situation, but as it happened, I took it on the chin.”

Vikings

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell commented on RB Alexander Mattison taking on a three-down role for the team during OTAs with veteran RB Dalvin Cook not present. Obviously there’s the possibility Mattison keeps that role through the season depending on what happens with Cook.

“It’s been really good to see Alex Mattison take a few more reps and really show that all three-down kinda ownership that he’s been capable of for a long time,” O’Connell said, via Vikings.com.