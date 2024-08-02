NFC Notes: Jameson Williams, Jordan Morgan, Lions, Packers

Lions

The Lions are used to being underestimated after years of unimpressive seasons. Following a franchise turnaround, Detroit GM Brad Holmes touched on the mentality change being one of the league’s best.

“We always have to have the mentality of being the hunter,” Holmes said, via Tim Twentyman of the team’s website. “Always have to stay hungry and when you start changing that philosophy and approach of, ‘Man, everyone is looking at us. Everybody is gunning at us.’ Ok. Fine. It doesn’t matter. The approach and the mindset doesn’t matter. When you change that, man, I think you get yourself in trouble.”

Detroit signed LT Taylor Decker to a three-year, $60 million extension with $31.83 million guaranteed and $18.88 million in new guarantees including a $15.74 million signing bonus. (Over The Cap)

Lions G Kevin Zeitler called DL Alim McNeill and Levi Onwuzurike “20-plus million dollar d-tackles” when asked about his thoughts on the team’s defensive line. (Pouncy)

Jameson Williams

Lions OC Ben Johnson on WR Jameson Williams: “Things have started to slow down mentally for him. We’ve locked him into a couple spots and as a result, his route tree has grown, it’s developed. And his mind, there’s nothing he can’t do.” (Colton Pouncy)

Packers

Green Bay added first-round OL Jordan Morgan in the draft and decided his best chance of starting as a rookie was at RG. Packers OC Adam Stenavich explained the importance of rookies staying at one spot early on and reiterated their beliefs that RG is the best spot for Morgan.

“I think with that with young guys, you want to start them at a spot. You don’t want to move them around as much just so they can hone in on the techniques and the assignments and all that stuff,” Stenavich said, via Zach Kruse of the Packers Wire. “And when you look at the big picture, where we think he would compete best this year for a starting role, we looked and we thought the right guard position was the best spot.”

“As of now, we’ll focus there. As he grasps it and gets better there, we can move him around if we want to or he does a great job there and we’re good to go. Right now, we’re focusing on keeping him at one spot that way he can really hone in on it and be the best he can be.”