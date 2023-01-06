NFC Notes: Jameson Williams, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions

Lions OC Ben Johnson said that they are pushing rookie WR Jameson Williams more each week to learn the system and different route concepts.

“Yeah, I mean it’s – each week we’re trying to push the envelope a little bit and maybe learn a couple of different routes that he hasn’t been taught yet or put him a little different spot,” Johnson said, via LionsWire. “So, yeah each week we’re trying to do that and it’s just how fast can we get him along, feeling comfortable with it and it’s been – I hoped it would click just a little bit faster than it has, I think we all have. But that’s – it takes time sometimes and we’re not losing faith; we’re going to keep pressing it and it’ll end up clicking. At some point, he’ll have a big game and be like, ‘OK, that’s why. That’s why we took him where we took him.’ And that’s why he can help us so much.”

Johnson isn’t concerned about the two drops Williams has committed thus far given one of the passes was a bit behind him.

“Yeah, I think the first one we threw to him was a little bit behind. Jared (Goff) I think, wishes he had gotten it just a little bit further out in front. But no, for us, we still labeled it as a drop because anytime it touches one of our pass catchers’ hands, we have high standards in them. So, I know Jamo wishes he would have caught it and then Jared needs to put that ball out in front so it’s a two-way street there, but no, we really don’t have concerns with drops or anything.”

Packers

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers said he’s been grateful for his time in Green Bay, regardless of his future with the team.

“I mean, for sure, just because you don’t know what the future holds,” Rodgers said, via Around The NFL. “But when I think about that, it’s nothing but gratitude. Not remorse or sadness, just gratitude for the time that I’ve been here, the amazing memories that I’ve had on this field. (There’s) been a lot of great moments, but (I’m) still undecided (about next season). We’re all undecided about the future. (I’m) just going to enjoy Sunday night and hopefully have some more to play for.” Packers HC Matt LaFleur confirmed that practice squad LB Da’Quan Thomas suffered a femur fracture in Thursday’s practice and underwent surgery: “It was a bad deal. From what I’ve been told, had successful surgery.” (Bill Huber) Vikings Vikings OL Garrett Bradbury is feeling better, despite not practicing on Thursday: “It’s feeling better, it’s just let’s not have a setback and jump into practice right now. I think we’re all on the same page…take careful steps along the way while doing more each day. I like where we’re at.” (Andrew Krammer)