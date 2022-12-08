NFC Notes: Jared Goff, Lions, Aaron Rodgers, Packers, Vikings

Lions

Lions QB Jared Goff is quietly putting together one of the best seasons of his career, and he recognizes it.

“I feel like I am playing the best football of my career right now,” Goff said, via ESPN.

Goff believes that as he’s grown as a player, he’s been able to better process and understand the information given to him.

“I’ve played a lot of good football in my career, but I feel as comfortable as I’ve ever felt,” Goff said. “I’m getting older, I’m understanding the game more and it’s just everything coming together a little bit.”

Goff hopes to continue the team’s hot streak and finish out a late season push in hopes of potentially making the playoffs.

“It’s always been the goal since I’ve got here, knowing the history of this place is to win and to enjoy winning in this city and to give the fans what they deserve here that have been starved of it for so long,” Goff said. “We’re still not there. We’re 5-7, but a lot of positivity going on right now and things moving in the right direction. We’re playing really good football, regardless of who we’re playing or what the score has been, it’s been really good football the last five weeks and can we continue that for another five weeks would be the goal and to finish the season strong.”

Packers

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers was asked about his future beyond this season, as the veteran has hinted at retirement the past few seasons and there’s speculation he could walk away after this season. He mentioned, “there’s gotta be mutual desire on both sides,” for him to be back, which suggests there’s a discussion to be had with the organization on what it wants to do. Despite the Packers handing Rodgers an enormous contract this offseason, they do have former first-round QB Jordan Love in the wings.

“We made a big commitment to him this offseason, so that was obviously something that was really important to us,” Packers GM Brian Gutekunst said via the Athletic’s Matt Schneidman. “But like we’ve talked about in the past, we’ll sit down with him after the season, and it will be something we do together and move forward that way. … What he’s been able to do here and play through what he’s played through the past six, seven, eight games, whatever it is, he’s a tough son of a gun. But again, I think with what he’s accomplished here, what he’s done for this organization, that is certainly something we’ll sit down together and work through as we get through the offseason.”

Vikings

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell said he believes the team will get TE Irv Smith, Jr. back before the end of the season and plans to use him alongside TE T.J. Hockenson. (Kevin Seifert)