NFC Notes: Jared Goff, Lions, Vikings

Lions QB Jared Goff explained that there’s a real “urgency” with the team this year.

“That urgency, intensity and excitement is all there now,” Goff said, via DetroitLions.com. “I think we’ve built a pretty good foundation in the last two years in my time here. Being able to see a real thing there for us to take is fun.”

“You see it up top, just the moves they made in the offseason, it’s slightly more aggressive this year,” Goff added. “This is my third offseason here now, and you can see the aggressiveness in them, and it trickles into us. We see everything. We know what’s going on. In a couple weeks, the draft will come and there will be more of that there.

“But the aggressiveness of taking our shot and knowing that we have a team that can compete with anybody and really go try to go make some noise this year.”

Lions

Lions GM Brad Holmes didn’t eliminate the possibility of taking a running back in the first round.

“I kind of just look at it as they’re all football players,” Holmes said, via Lions Wire. “If they can help you, they can help you. I understand the narrative of that, but if you think that player is that good, if he’s out there producing for you, I don’t think anyone’s going to look back and say —I don’t think anyone said in 2016 or ’17 or ’18, ‘Man, they picked Todd Gurley at 10.’ No, he was just a really good running back. He was one of the top prospects in the draft. So, yeah. We didn’t really bat an eye.”

Vikings

Vikings WR K.J. Osborn feels he has an opportunity to earn a larger role in 2023 after the team moved on from veteran WR Adam Thielen.

“I do, if I’m being completely honest with you” Osborn said, via Kevin Seifert of ESPN. “I know it’s an opportunity. I know there’s stuff ahead. We could still bring guys on and things like that, but at least I can say I’m excited about the opportunity.”

Osborn said he’s remained patient during his time in Minnesota and finally got his chance for more action towards the end of last season.

“I tried to do my job, stay patient and my time came at the end of the season,” Osborn said. “I found a rhythm there. My goal is to start that earlier [in 2023].”

Osborn’s path as a role player makes him grateful for his opportunity.

“This has kind of been my career,” Osborn said. “That’s been my path. Kind of, wait my turn, grind it out. But that gives me a sense of appreciation when I do get in these roles, and I’m excited about this new role. Those are things that I needed.”

Vikings LB Troy Reeder earned a one-year, $1,232,500 contract including $100,000 guaranteed. His base salary for the 2023 season is $1,080,000, $75,000 of which is guaranteed. He also has a $25,000 signing bonus, $25,000 workout bonus and a $102,500 roster bonus. (Over The Cap)