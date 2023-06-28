NFC Notes: Jason Kelce, Darren Waller, Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

Commanders WR Terry McLaurin has been focused on taking a leadership role with the team this offseason but has also noticed that QB Sam Howell has been making the most of his opportunity to compete for the starting job in Washington.

“He’s taken the bull by the horns, and he’s really led us a lot this offseason,” McLaurin told Commanders.com. “I think Sam has a real quiet confidence about him. He’s not gonna tell people what to do, but he knows what he’s doing when he gets out on the field. He’s very confident in his ability, and he’s not afraid to give guys the opportunity to make plays. You can really tell he has a good grasp of playing football, especially for a young guy coming in with a pretty challenging offense. For him to come in and be aggressive the way he was, I think that says a lot about who he is and his ability to prepare. It was just so good to see him smiling and see that light coming on.”

Eagles

Eagles C Jason Kelce said there is no better motivation to win a Super Bowl than losing one, especially since the loss came at the hands of his younger brother’s team.

“Having lost one now, I think for sure — you can try and not let that be a factor, but man, the hunger and the desire to get back there and finish it, even though it’s going to be a completely new season, new set of guys and not the same team, you can’t help but that be a factor,” Kelce told JAKIB Sports.

Giants

The Athletic’s Dan Duggan looks ahead to the Giants’ salary cap situation for 2024 with New York currently projected to have nearly $60 million in cap space to work with, meaning the team should be able to be even more active than they were this offseason.

That figure does not include RB Saquon Barkley who is not under contract at the moment after getting the franchise tag this year. Duggan writes Barkley could get a second tag for about $12 million or sign a long-term deal and have a cap hit in the $8-$10 million range. The Giants could also elect to start over at the position if no extension is reached.

who is not under contract at the moment after getting the franchise tag this year. Duggan writes Barkley could get a second tag for about $12 million or sign a long-term deal and have a cap hit in the $8-$10 million range. The Giants could also elect to start over at the position if no extension is reached. Duggan says there’s “no chance” the Giants dump TE Darren Waller after just one year regardless of the cap implications. He’s due to count $14.5 million against the cap in 2024 and the Giants could save about half of that via release as they restructured his deal after trading for him this offseason.

after just one year regardless of the cap implications. He’s due to count $14.5 million against the cap in 2024 and the Giants could save about half of that via release as they restructured his deal after trading for him this offseason. Duggan expects veteran G Mark Glowinski to be a cap casualty as the Giants reallocate resources on the offensive line. Starting LT Andrew Thomas will be entering the final year of his deal and Duggan adds he is in line for an extension worth $25 million a year, though it will actually lower his 2024 cap hit in all likelihood.

to be a cap casualty as the Giants reallocate resources on the offensive line. Starting LT will be entering the final year of his deal and Duggan adds he is in line for an extension worth $25 million a year, though it will actually lower his 2024 cap hit in all likelihood. Duggan points out the Giants have not had any extension talks with DT Leonard Williams or CB Adoree’ Jackson , so far. That doesn’t mean there’s no interest in bringing either or both back in 2024 but it depends on the market.

or CB , so far. That doesn’t mean there’s no interest in bringing either or both back in 2024 but it depends on the market. Duggan highlights wide receiver, defensive line, cornerback, guard and potentially running back as areas the Giants could be looking to make major moves at in 2024.