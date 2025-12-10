NFC Notes: Jason Pierre-Paul, Kellen Moore, Buccaneers, Falcons, Saints

Buccaneers

The Buccaneers signed veteran DE Jason Pierre-Paul to their practice squad. Pierre-Paul said he is “damn near” in the best shape of his career despite not playing since 2023.

“I feel good,” Pierre-Paul said, via ProFootballTalk. “As far as the training, and I’ve been doing a lot of training with my personal trainer — he don’t stop, he trains every day. I’m like, ‘Yo, in football you get a break.’ He’s doing the best job of it and we kept it going and I think he got me in the best shape. I won’t say in my whole entire career, but damn near. I’ve seen the results, running around the lake and running sprinters and running drills, I was able to kill the bad drills out there. I think I killed it and I just think staying in shape was one of the main keys and just not giving up.”

Falcons

The Falcons ranked No. 31 in the NFL on third downs this season, notably going 1-of-13 attempts in their recent loss to the Seahawks. Atlanta OC Zac Robinson called their third-down offense the “most disappointing part” of their season thus far.

“That’s the most disappointing part of our offense, is the third down,” Robinson said, via Terrin Waack of the team’s site. “We started off the season kind of not playing that well in the red zone; we were playing well on third down. Then, obviously, it just has not gone well in terms of third down.”

Robinson said their protection and properly identifying coverages on third downs need to be better.

“Number of things that go into it,” Robinson said. “First and foremost is always going to be the protection on third down. You got to make sure that you have sound protection. You got to make sure that we’re IDing things properly, we’re getting to the right people. I think we can be a lot cleaner in that area, just from an upfront standpoint. Then, a lot of it is just execution of the call based on the coverage. There’s a number of different coverages that you see, so you got to have sound answers. I think we’ve had opportunities to execute. There’s certainly times throughout the game where I say, ‘I mean, that wasn’t a great play call there.’ So, it’s always going to be a combination of everything. But there’s typically answers out there. You got to find them.”

Saints

Saints HC Kellen Moore is trying to create a new culture in New Orleans and said the veterans are doing a great job of laying the foundation for the younger players.

“Credit to our players. We got the right kind of guys in the locker room,” Moore said, via Albert Breer. “I think it says a lot about the veterans, the leadership of those guys, because to me, your young guys, they don’t know any better. They’re excited about the opportunity, but with these vets, to see Demario, to see Cam [Jordan], to see Cesar [Ruiz], Juwan Johnson, these older guys who’ve been in this league for a number of years, to see these guys battling each and every week, we’re preparing the right way, so credit to those guys. The energy is right, the focus is where it needs to be.”

The Saints worked out three punters on Tuesday, including Jack Browning, Nik Constantinou, and Jake Julien, per the NFL Transactions wire.