NFC Notes: Javonte Williams, Jake Elliott, Wan’Dale Robinson, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys RB Javonte Williams has made an impact this season and is playing out a one-year contract. Owner Jerry Jones said he looks forward to Williams being back in Dallas next season.

“He’s had an outstanding season. I love the way he brings the wood, so to speak, when he runs,” he said via the Athletic’s Jon Machota. “Looking forward to him hopefully being a Cowboy for a time to come. Some of the reasons we make some of the decisions we make is so that we can have the availability in that thing called the salary cap, which is as real as if you were out of scholarships if you were in college. That’s the reason we made some of the decisions this year we made so that we can have the money available at running back.”

Cowboys S Markquese Bell was fined $11,593 for a facemask, LB James Houston was fined $5,722 for a blow to the quarterback’s head/neck, FB Hunter Luepke was fined $8,537 for use of the helmet, WR George Pickens was fined $11,593 for a facemask, CB Caelen Carson was fined $5,686 for striking/kicking/tripping/kneeing, and CB Reddy Steward was fined $4,667 for a horse-collar tackle.

Eagles

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni made it seem that the team has no plans to bring in any competition for K Jake Elliott.

“He’s had such a great career with so many highs, but like any player, he’s had some moments of struggle as well, and all I’ve ever seen him do is get up out of that and rise from that. I know he went through some struggles last year and ended up having however many field goals and extra points in the Super Bowl and in the NFC championship game,” Sirianni said Monday, via Zach Berman. “So I have no doubt in my mind about the competitor he is and the way and how mentally tough he is to be able to rise from this situation as well…I love the roster the way it is, and like I said, I have a ton of confidence in him, with Jake, and that he’ll rebound from whatever setbacks that he has.”

“I understand it’s a production-based business,” Elliott said of the team potentially making a change. “You see it all the time. So, that’s out of my hands. That’s out of my control. All I can do is kind of put my head down and keep pushing.”

Eagles DC Vic Fangio said LB Nakobe Dean (hamstring) is “iffy” to play in Week 17, per Brooks Kubena.

Giants

Giants WR Wan’Dale Robinson is approaching the 1,000 yards receiving mark for the first time in his career and has stepped up in a big way in the absence of WR Malik Nabers, as well as the firing of HC Brian Daboll.

“I think it’d mean a lot, being able to hit that mark. I think every receiver wants to hit that 1,000-yard mark. I’m just going to continue to try to do what I can do and hopefully get to that number,” Robinson said, via GiantsWire.com. “Yeah, I’ve had people, I’ve had teammates, I’ve had family members, everybody kind of keeps me updated with it. I really don’t have to look at my numbers too often to know exactly what I need for certain things, I think it just goes to show the work that I put in really this offseason. Didn’t really take any breaks, just wanted to go put in all that work knowing that I had to have a big year this year, even if it was Malik that was going to be here, too. Just putting in the work, and now it’s all — now the progress is just showing.”

This is the final year of Robinson’s contract, so his career year is well-timed. Robinson didn’t want to get into whether he and the Giants have talked about an extension yet.

“I’m not really going to get too much into that. Just trying to continue to just do what I can and finish this year out strong,” Robinson concluded. “I’m going to let my agents and my team handle that part of the business. Just trying to do everything that I can to be great.”

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer thinks there’s mutual “intrigue” between the Giants and Notre Dame HC Marcus Freeman. New York thinks highly of Freeman, while the coach might be curious about the idea of jumping to the NFL at some point. However, he doesn’t think it all comes together with New York hiring Freeman this cycle.