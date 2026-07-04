NFC Notes: Javonte Williams, Jameis Winston, Riq Woolen, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys RB Javonte Williams said that he was excited about his contract extension but believes he still has a lot left to prove.

“It felt good,” Williams said, via PFT. “Just knowing all my hard work paid off and I got a little bit of security. But I’ve still got a lot more to prove. I at least want to go to the Pro Bowl and definitely want to get to a Super Bowl with the team. Just working hard, grinding, and trying to be a better version of myself. That’s all I’m worried about.”

Eagles

Eagles CB Cooper DeJean and DC Vic Fangio are excited after seeing what incoming CB Riq Woolen can do on the field, with Fangio mentioning that the team had looked into trading for Fangio in the middle of the previous season.

“Unique skill set. Very long and explosive and fast. Just watching him get in and out of breaks is crazy to see,” DeJean said, via Tim McManus of ESPN. “How explosive he is and how he can catch up to routes when guys are getting out of their breaks. It will be fun to watch this year.”

“I’m excited to have him,” Fangio told McManus. “We looked at him during the middle of the season last year a little bit because [the Seahawks] may have been interested in trading him, and we didn’t decide to do it, and I didn’t get too involved in the evaluation. But then when it came free agency time this year, and I actually sat down and watched him thoroughly, I was excited for him and kind of surprised that he was one of those guys that didn’t get a lot of action for a long-term deal.”

Fangio noted that the team wants to try to help Woolen get his emotions under control.

“I think he’ll grow out of that. We’ll show him plenty of examples. I think it was in the playoff game when they had the one that was most serious and could have been most damaging. If he doesn’t learn from that, I don’t know how he would learn from anything else, but I’m confident he’ll overcome that.”n for a long-term deal. I was thrilled to get him. I think he’s going to play [well] for us.”

“I feel like we can be one of the best secondary groups in the league,” Woolen said. “We are all confident about that. These guys have showed that with their work. I have showed it with the work that I have put in. Being able to join them, the sky is the limit.”

Giants

Giants QB Jameis Winston said that HC John Harbaugh has been one of the most impressive head coaches he’s been around.

“He has truly been the most impressive head coach I’ve been around, and I was with Sean Payton, I had Lovie Smith and Bruce Arians,” Winston said, via Giants Wire. “It has truly been a treat to serve him and align our mission to win a Super Bowl.”