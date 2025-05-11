NFC Notes: Jaxson Dart, Shavon Revel, Bears, Cowboys, Giants

Bears

Bears seventh-round RB Kyle Monangai is looking forward to getting started in Chicago after a successful college career at Rutgers.

“I can’t wait to get started, learning the playbook, and get on the field,” Monangai said, via BearsWire.com. “From what I’ve already seen in his past work and what he’s done as an offensive coordinator, I’m just excited. Everyone’s telling me how blessed I am to be under a Ben Johnson-run team, and that’s the way I feel. I’m excited to get to work, meet him, and learn the playbook.”

Cowboys

Cowboys third-round CB Shavon Revel is recovering from an ACL injury but was able to participate in walkthroughs during the team’s rookie minicamp. He is currently hopeful that he will be ready for the start of his rookie season.

“Right now I can pretty much do everything,” Revel said, via the team’s website. “Running straight line, cutting, haven’t gotten too much into that, just trying to take it day by day, trying to take it slow.”

Giants

Giants HC Lane Kiffin believes QB Jaxson Dart landed in a perfect spot in New York, where he can be coached by HC Brian Daboll and team up with QB Russell Wilson and WR Malik Nabers.

“I talked to Jaxson yesterday,” Kiffin told Steve Serby of the New York Post. “He said Brian’s been calling him 10 times a day, and when he went there to New York, he felt really good about their interaction there together, too…I think he’ll work so hard from Day 1 with him (Nabers), and he’ll fly to wherever he is in the offseason to work with him and get down their throws and timing and everything. They’ll be an amazing pair for a long time to come. I think that’s great to have Russell in the room and for him to learn from him,” Kiffin said. “He’s someone that’s done it for so long. From what I understand, does a phenomenal job preparing for the games, so I think that’s awesome for him.”

“I think he’ll do well,” Kiffin added. “I think because he’s really genuine. What you see is what you get and you’ll really like him. I know you guys are tough at times, but I think he’ll do really well. He’s a winner — he’s a winner in life, and he’s a winner on the field. He’s gonna always rise to the top.”