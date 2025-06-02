NFC Notes: Jayden Daniels, Kaiir Elam, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

Commanders HC Dan Quinn has been watching QB Jayden Daniels closely so far this offseason and notices that he seems more motivated than ever after a strong rookie campaign.

“He’s an amazing teammate,” Quinn said, via Pro Football Talk. “There is no flinch in Jayden Daniels. He’s an absolute like, as focused and relentless as you could be about getting better. And so that’s why I said for us around here, man, we appreciate that and there are a lot of things that he and the rest of us are really digging in hard on to say, all right, can we get this better? And if he does that, I do that, others do that … there’s a lot of space we can get better at.”

Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury is expecting Daniels to take a big leap forward in his second year, which will help them expand their offense.

“I would say there’s a lot of playbook that people haven’t seen, you know, No. 1,” Quinn continued. “You know, featuring some new players and some into some different spots and how important that is to us, to say what unique players can do and find the spots to do. I think Kliff is excellent at that. And so, as we’re going through, that’s what’s kind of fun about now exploring some new thoughts, some new ideas and some scheme while like sharpening on the things like can I go from, you know, really good at something to elite and to the best at this concept, this type of play, this footwork. And so, that’s what we spend a good bit of time doing.”

“I know he’s worked hard through the offseason, but he’s just in command of the things that he wanted to work on,” Quinn concluded. “He and his teammates they’ve really put in a lot of work together. I’d say that probably is just, it’s felt excellent, in terms of like the attitude of the guys and their work, to really put it in. You can sense when people are going for it, and you know, he’s certainly one that is.”

Cowboys

The Cowboys signed CB Kaiir Elam as a free agent this offseason following his time with the Bills. Elam said the energy from the players and coaching staff is something “I’ve never been a part of.”

“I feel like the energy here is something I’ve never been a part of,” Elam said, via Tommy Yarrish of the team’s site. “I love the enthusiasm, and also I would just say the energy from the coaching staff, they actually make you feel like they care, and that’s something that’s very exciting.”

Elam’s goal is to just play with consistency.

“I was just blessed to come here, I don’t really have too many huge expectations that I shout out loud,” Elam said. “I just try to be a consistent day every day. When my teammates and my coaching staff see the film, I want them to see a consistent dog every day.”

Elam mentioned how Dallas’ coaching staff has helped make it a “smooth transition” for him.

“I thought it was a pretty smooth transition, they made it super, not easy, but easier to transition because a lot of people were willing to help,” Elam said. “With the coaching staff having great energy and enthusiasm, I felt eager to ask questions, so I was just appreciative of that.”

Eagles

Eagles OC Kevin Patullo said his experience working with both receivers and quarterbacks will allow him to give fresh input to guys who aren’t normally hearing instruction from a different perspective.

“Being able to coach both positions, you can really marry the two,” Patullo said, via Eagles Wire. “Coaching receivers in Indy, I was able to use my quarterback knowledge from coaching that position and playing it and get the guys to understand why they needed to be somewhere and why we needed to have them there at that time. … I think you can teach the guys a perspective that they’re not used to hearing.“