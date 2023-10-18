NFC Notes: Jaylon Johnson, Adam Stenavich, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Bears CB Jaylon Johnson said he isn’t exempt from a possible trade after the organization shipped away players like LB Roquan Smith and DE Robert Quinn.

“I’m not oblivious, I’m not blind and I’m not exempt at the end of the day,” Johnson said, via 670 The Score. “When you trade Roquan away, when you trade Robert Quinn away, man, you can trade anybody away. So, I mean, I’m definitely not exempt.”

Johnson said he wouldn’t force his way out of Chicago and hopes to continue playing for the organization.

“I know what’s going on. I know what is to be figured out and different things like that. At the end of the day, the Bears got to do what’s best for them and I got to do what’s best for me. Whatever happens with that happens. I’m not forcing anything. Like I’ve been saying from day one, I want to stay here. This is my first team, my home, I bought a house here, everything. All my plans were to stay in Chicago,” said Johnson.

Johnson is dedicated to continuing playing well and putting down “great film.”

“At the end of the day, it’s not about feelings. It’s not about what I want or any of that. For me, it’s just about continuing to go out there and put great film on tape. Whatever happens after that happens. But at the end of the day, nobody is exempt from being traded,” said Johnson.

Lions

The Lions hosted RBs Mohamed Ibrahim and Jermar Jefferson for workouts, per Aaron Wilson. Of the pair, Detroit signed Ibrahim to their practice squad.

Packers

Packers OC Adam Stenavich said he’s been pleased with the development of rookie TEs Luke Musgrave, Tucker Kraft, and Ben Sims.

“It’s just reps,” said Stenavich, via PackersWire. “And the good thing watching, if you go back and watch all five games over the break here, you watch how they’ve (the rookie tight ends) improved and it’s been pretty good. You can see them taking steps forward, especially in the run game. So I’m excited about those guys and how they’ve progressed so far. Obviously is they just keep going we’ll have a pretty good unit eventually.”