NFC Notes: Jaylon Johnson, Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears

Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic collected some quotes from Bears GM Ryan Poles and HC Matt Eberflus from the NFL Combine this week. From addressing the quarterback situation to an update on CB Jaylon Johnson‘s free agency, Chicago is one of the more interesting teams to watch in the offseason.

Poles addressed the price it would take for them to move out of the number one overall spot: “It’s got to help our organization significantly to move around because we saw what it did last year, and I’m looking for that type of return to continue to improve our football team.”

Poles also spoke about the timeline the public can expect on a decision with QB Justin Fields : “I would love to know as soon as possible. I would love to know, but I know that’s not how the process works. Sure, before free agency would be good. Like I said … if we were to do something with Justin, I want to do right by him. And I know, again, living in that gray space, we would want to do something sooner rather than later.”

: “I would love to know as soon as possible. I would love to know, but I know that’s not how the process works. Sure, before free agency would be good. Like I said … if we were to do something with Justin, I want to do right by him. And I know, again, living in that gray space, we would want to do something sooner rather than later.” In terms of Johnson, Poles talked about the offer they put forward, insisting they are prioritizing his return: “When I say come strong, that means cash flows are strong, guarantees are strong, the term is strong for him. Being with his age, there’s a really good opportunity to go back to the market again and continue to earn money and play well, and hopefully that’s with the Bears for a long period of time, so I’m excited about that.”

Eberflus was asked about his process of evaluating quarterbacks and how he tries to find the best fit: “I look at situations. I look at the guys that can operate third down, two-minute and the end-of-the-game situations. To me, that’s a separator. The accuracy, the timing, the platform, all the things you talk about with that. And then being a winner.”

With the decision to release FS Eddie Jackson, Eberflus described the profile of someone they would want to start next to SS Jaquan Brisker: “You’re looking for a guy that pairs well with him. Jaquan is a guy that’s a strong safety. He comes down and defends tight ends. He’s a big hammer. The guy that we would be looking for has to have athletic ability, he’s got to have range, he’s got to have great communication skills, he’s got to have ball skills. We want all of our guys to have the ability to take the ball away. He’s got to have that, too.”

Lions

Detroit enters this offseason in a good spot after making the NFC title game. But GM Brad Holmes has work to do to elevate the Lions that last little bit over the hump, and the biggest need he has to address is cornerback. It’s been a major need for the past couple of seasons. Holmes has added pieces like CB Cameron Sutton and 2023 second-round slot corner Brian Branch, but more work is needed.

“Obviously, you can’t have enough corners,” Holmes said via the Athletic’s Colton Pouncy. “It’s a very hard position to play. It requires so much physical qualities, but intangible qualities to be successful at that position. You might have to be a little more selective in acquiring them. When you find a good one — they’re hard to find. They’re not growing on trees. … If you get wooed by the physical qualities too much, but they don’t have the intangible qualities, you can get yourself in trouble.”

Holmes added that while a certain level of athleticism is required, the traits he really prioritizes at cornerback are confidence and tackling.

“It’s confidence, it’s wiring,” Holmes said. “Those guys, I know the money-maker is ball production, and that’s first and foremost, but you’ve got to tackle, too. The more and more you see, when your corners are tackling, that can really define who you are on defense. Yeah, those guys, the really good ones, are hard to find.”

Missouri DL Darius Robinson had a formal interview at the Combine with the Lions. (Eric Edholm)

had a formal interview at the Combine with the Lions. (Eric Edholm) Washington DE Bralen Trice had formal Combine interviews with 12 teams including the Lions. (David Newton)

had formal Combine interviews with 12 teams including the Lions. (David Newton) Ryan Fowler reports Western Michigan EDGE Marshawn Kneeland had formal meetings with the Lions at the NFL Combine.

Vikings

Despite an underwhelming year running the ball, Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell called RB Ty Chandler a “real positive” following his strong surge to end the season, via Andrew Krammer of the StarTribune.

called RB a “real positive” following his strong surge to end the season, via Andrew Krammer of the StarTribune. O’Connell continued on the RB room: “It’s always a position that I think, you know, whether free agency or the draft, you’re looking to continue to infuse talent and different skill sets. But [we] feel good about what those guys were able to do and, more importantly … what we can build on from there, specifically with Ty toward the end of the season.” (Krammer)

Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah added his input on the RB situation: “Just because they’re a lower value position right now doesn’t mean they don’t provide a great impact. All it does is take one team, one deal to set a market and change things. I’m not going to say that’s going to be this year, but there’s a lot of exciting options on the market and we’ll take a look at them like we take a look at every position.” (Krammer)