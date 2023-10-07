NFC Notes: Jerry Jeudy, Baker Mayfield, Bijan Robinson, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield is quite happy with his new situation in Tampa and is enjoying both the team and individual success he is experiencing.

“I’m loving it,” Mayfield said, via BucsWire.com. “I think that’s an understatement. It’s a great organization the people are great, they know how to win — they know it’s all about winning. I’m having fun again. I was telling people, it kind of reminds me, back at Oklahoma. Get the best guys on the field, all about football, no BS, and let’s just get after it.”

Mayfield was also asked about wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

“Those guys are studs, two of the best to ever do it,” Mayfield added. “Just seeing them in person, they’re so much fun to watch.”

Falcons

Texans Jimmie Ward commented on the team's upcoming matchup with the Falcons and RB Bijan Robinson: "He's a good back, I like him. He's worth a first-round pick. They have wide receivers if they use them. I don't think they're trying to pass the ball. They're trying to out-physical teams and run the ball." (Aaron Wilson)

Panthers

Colorado KOA’s Benjamin Allbright said that Carolina is one of the teams keeping tabs on Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy in a possible trade scenario.

“Carolina—I mean, obviously, Ejiro Evero knows Jerry Jeudy, knows these receivers,” Allbright said, via Panthers Wire. “He’s a DC down there in Carolina, and I do believe that Carolina is looking for a playmaker receiver. ‘Cause [Adam] Thielen’s shown up and been a possession guy, but they really need that other playmaker over there and I think Jerry would do a good job at that. I think Jerry’s shown that he can play all three—he can play out of the slot, he can play the X, he can play the Z. And I think in that system with Frank Reich, he’d be a good fit. So, we’ll see. I think the Broncos probably askin’ like a two and a four, they wind up takin’ a three, ya know, kind of thing. But we’ll see. We’ll see if that gets done. But there are teams sniffin’ around and Carolina is sniffin’ around on Jerry Jeudy.”