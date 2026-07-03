NFC Notes: Jer’Zhan Newton, Christian Parker, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Commanders third-year DT Jer’Zhan Newton is looking to build off his breakout game on Christmas last season, where he had three sacks and five quarterback hits. Newton talked about putting his offseason work on display, along with the confidence that came from his dominant showing on Christmas.

“I got my body right,” Newton said, via the team’s website. “I’ve been training all offseason back in Florida … I’m just ready to put it all on display.”

“I’ve had that feeling since Christmas. I’ve always been that way, though. I’ve always been confident in myself, but definitely after that game, I feel like nobody can mess with me.”

Cowboys

Dallas hired DC Christian Parker ahead of the 2026 season to help transform a defense that was among the league’s worst a year ago. After working under Eagles DC Vic Fangio in both Philadelphia and Denver, Parker is proud to be associated with the veteran coach and was clear they will be very schematically similar to what Fangio runs.

“I’m proud to be associated with Vic,” Parker said, via the team’s website. “I’m proud to be seen as one of his disciples and one of his offspring, whatever you want to call it. Same with (Joseph). So it’s not that I don’t want it to be seen.

“You watch us play; it’s going to be a Fangio-style defense. It is what it is, right? But in terms of the language we use, how we play and everything else, at some point that thing has to branch off, and it has to be a life of its own.”

There’s plenty of pressure on Parker joining a franchise like the Cowboys as the youngest coordinator in team history, but he’s not worried about any outside noise and feels the pressure is a privilege.

“I’m ready. I don’t worry about that. I feel like if you put the work in, confidence comes from demonstrated ability. Obviously, I haven’t demonstrated the ability to call plays myself, but I know that I’m going to work and put myself in a position to do that. I think that we’ve hired the staff to support in that realm, to reach these players and maximize their ability.”

“I think the only thing with pressure is that it means you have expectations, and that means that you’re good enough to have those expectations, so we welcome that. That’s nothing that bothers us. There’s nothing external that is going to motivate or prohibit us more than what we do in the building every day.”

Ultimately, Parker wants the 2026 Cowboys’ defense to be remembered as a team that played violently disciplined.

“We played with intent, discipline and violence. We were always connected on the same page and made big plays when they mattered the most. If we handle those things, we will give ourselves a chance to get to the big game.”

Giants

Giants HC John Harbaugh said he was happy the team extended GM Joe Schoen and is excited to continue working with him.

“I was happy. He’s a good guy. Enjoy working with him and looking forward to what we all can do together. That’s a good thing,” Harbaugh said, via Giants Wire. “They asked me if I liked Joe, and I thought he did a good job, and I said yeah. It’s the decision of the people I respect — I respect the ownership group. It’s their call, and that’s their call, and they made it, and I respect it. I think it’s a good decision. I agree with it, but I think that’s good. I’m excited.“