Commanders Worked Out Seven Players Including LB Krys Barnes

The Washington Commanders officially hosted seven players for tryouts on Monday, according to the NFL Transactions wire.

The full list includes:

Barnes, 28, wound up going undrafted out of UCLA back in 2020. He later signed a three-year, $2.28 million contract with the Packers.

Green Bay opted to waive Barnes coming out of the preseason of his rookie year, but re-signed him to their practice squad. He was added to their active roster soon after.

After three seasons in Green Bay, the Packers declined to tender Barnes a restricted free agent offer. He became an unrestricted free agent and signed on with the Cardinals, where he has spent two seasons. From there, he joined the Panthers and was on and off of their roster.

In 2025, Barnes appeared in seven games, making three starts for the Panthers and recording 23 tackles and a half sack.