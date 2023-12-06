NFC Notes: Jim Harbaugh, Jordan Hicks, Jordan Love, Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Jordan Schultz does not think the Bears would be a candidate to hire Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh given Chicago’s president Kevin Warren was the Big Ten’s former president when Harbaugh first got his job in Ann Arbor. Schultz contends Harbaugh and Warren have a “terrible relationship” that cannot be repaired.

Packers

Packers QB Jordan Love is feeling more confident in the team’s improved offense that has helped tie the Vikings for second in the NFC North after some big wins, including one over the Chiefs.

“The confidence for me is just growing every rep I get,” Love said, via PackersWire.com. “Every time we touch the field, we get more confident. I’m getting more comfortable in the pocket and just making these plays that I make in practice. So, the confidence is growing, the confidence in everybody in the locker room is growing as well.”

“It definitely feels different,” Love added on the offensive improvements. “I think it’s part of the process though. We are just taking it week-by-week. Focusing on what we can do throughout the week to get better. Focusing on the areas we can improve on and we are going out there and practicing really hard throughout the week then obviously you see the growth that’s starting to show every week. It’s just a testament to everybody showing up working, staying committed to the process, not comparing that things aren’t perfect so far. But just showing up with that mindset that we are going to work, get better, find ways to improve, and just keep stacking days.”

Packers G Elgton Jenkins also commented, noting that the team is doing better as they have been able to find success with their rushing attack.

“It helps us a lot,” Jenkins said of the running game. “Those guys thinking we are going to run the ball because we are running it good, getting four or five yards a pop, so it slows down their rush, especially on the play-action pass because they are trying to stop the run. By the time they find out it’s the pass, J-Love throwing a dot to somebody. It works hand-in-hand, it works real good together.”

“I think it just helps open up more things downfield,” Love noted. “Just being able to lean on that run game and just know that we are going to pound out those yards, just keep pushing the ball downfield and I think it’s demoralizing for the defense being able to run the ball well.”

Vikings

Per Kevin Seifert, Vikings LB Jordan Hicks was dealing with compartment syndrome after an injury yet has still been seen around the team facility. Vikings DC Brian Flores mentions that the team hopes Hicks can make his return before the end of the season.