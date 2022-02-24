NFC Notes: Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

It’s been treated as a foregone conclusion that the 49ers will trade QB Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason and move forward with 2021 first-round QB Trey Lance. ESPN’s Adam Schefter pumped the brakes, though.

“You say ‘likely’ on Garoppolo — I guess that’s fair, but I’m just telling you that Trey Lance was probably further behind than people realized,” Schefter said in an interview with PFF’s Ari Meirov. “Trey Lance is greener than people realize, Trey Lance is going to need more work than people realize, and they have a roster that can win now. And you said maybe someone gives up a one. Well, maybe somebody doesn’t. Let’s say somebody gives up a two and a four for Garoppolo — I’m just throwing something out there. Now you’re San Francisco. Garoppolo unquestionably is one of the most popular and respected players in your locker room. Players love playing with him. You have him under contract this year at a very friendly $25 million cap number. And if you play with him this year and you lose him after this year, you’re going to get a third-round compensatory pick back in return.

“So are you better playing this season with Jimmy while getting Trey the training he still needs, or are you better trading Garoppolo for a two, a four and a six? What’s the better alternative? You tell me.”

Schefter added that this shouldn’t be read as an indictment on Lance or his development, just that he started from further behind the eight-ball than people realized.

“Let me tell you this — he’s developing the right way. They are happy with him,” Schefter said. “But he didn’t play college football two years ago, he’s coming from a small school to begin with and there is a steep learning curve for a quarterback like that who’s blessed with a lot of talent who they still are very high on. It’s not a reflection of whether they think he’s going to make it.

“Look, we said this last year and people said, ‘They’re not keeping Garopppolo, they’re trading him.’ Well, he played. And by the way, maybe they do trade him. I’m not telling you you’re wrong. It still absolutely is on the table that he could be moved and I think he believes he’s going to be moved. I’m just giving you the other side that I don’t think it’s a lock he’s going to be traded. He very well might. But it’s not a lock.”

Andrew Marchand of the New York Post writes not to rule out either FOX or Amazon making a run at 49ers GM John Lynch to fill current holes in their broadcast booths. It’s worth noting those jobs pay extremely well, almost certainly more than Lynch is making now.

Cardinals

When taking a look at potential cap casualties, Lindsay Jones of The Athletic writes Cardinals LT D.J. Humphries carries a cap figure of $19.3 million for 2022 and Arizona could save $15 million in cap space if they released him.

Rams

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Amazon could make a serious run at luring Rams HC Sean McVay to the broadcast booth to team up with Al Michaels for their Thursday Night Football package.

to the broadcast booth to team up with for their Thursday Night Football package. It’s worth noting top broadcasters can make $17-$18 million a year, which is more than all but maybe a couple of NFL head coaches. McVay makes about half that sum currently, per NBC Sports’ Peter King.

The Rams have extended DL coach Eric Henderson. (Jourdan Rodrigue)