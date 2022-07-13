NFC Notes: Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers, Cardinals, Rodney Hudson, Rams

49ers
- The Athletic’s Matt Barrows reports 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo has been throwing for a couple of weeks now. He’s expected to make a full recovery.
- Barrows notes that while the Seahawks and Texans have been linked as potential trade partners for Garoppolo, neither make a lot of sense as rebuilding teams who might just be looking ahead to 2023 anyway.
- However, if Browns QB Deshaun Watson is suspended for the entire season, or most of it, Barrows believes Cleveland would have the motivation to give up a pick for Garoppolo and the veteran might even rework his salary to facilitate a trade.
Cardinals
- Cardinals C Rodney Hudson skipped mandatory minicamp and HC Kliff Kingsbury said it was unexcused as there’s something the two sides are working through. Some people, including Pro Football Talk, have pointed out Hudson was conspicuously absent in a promotional photo on the team Twitter account that had the other four starters on the offensive line.
- Hudson also turned 33 on Tuesday, as did third-round OLB Myjai Sanders. The Cardinals account wished Sanders a happy birthday but not Hudson.
Rams
- The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue notes the Rams will be counting on younger players to step up and fill starting jobs for departed veteran players, including Joseph Noteboom and left tackle and third-round rookie Logan Bruss at right guard.
- Rodrigue says the Rams made it clear they expect Bruss to compete to start right away, but if he’s not ready they have Coleman Shelton and Tremayne Anchrum as fallback plans.
- She adds the Rams will have to make a decision when sorting out their potential depth options and who to keep, potentially cutting more experienced players like Bobby Evans and Chandler Brewer in favor of younger players who need time and reps to develop like Alaric Jackson or seventh-round OT A.J. Arcuri.
