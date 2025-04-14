NFC Notes: Jimmy Garoppolo, Kyler Murray, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray expects big things from wide receivers Marvin Harrison Jr. and Michael Wilson in 2025.

“I truly believe Mike can have a thousand yards and be very comparable to the guys that we see doing it year and year and year, but it’s all about opportunity, staying healthy and the connection that we have on the field,” Murray said, via CardsWire.com.

Cardinals DL Calais Campbell signed a one-year, $5.5 million contract with the team, including $4.25 million guaranteed, a $2 million signing bonus, and up to $1.25 million is available as per-game bonuses. (OTC)

Rams

Rams backup QB Jimmy Garoppolo is excited about being with HC Sean McVay for another season and said he’s one of the best offensive minds in the game, along with being an excellent recruiter.

“He is a good recruiter, man,” Garoppolo said. “He’s a smooth talker, [has] high energy, which I really enjoy. I love Sean. Every day he brings that same energy. I love being here. It all starts with him, and it trickles down from there.”

Garoppolo added that Los Angeles builds the team the right way and is excited about returning this season.

“I’ve been in a couple of good organizations, [have] seen how things are run, and Sean [McVay] does it top-notch here,” Garoppolo said.

Seahawks

Seahawks GM John Schneider cautioned those who believe that this incoming class of prospects is not a good draft class, and believes that many of them have the chance to develop once under the guidance of an NFL franchise.

“I’d be careful when you hear people say this isn’t a great draft,” Schneider said, via the team’s website. “I think it depends on the team, the player, the quarterback, how you’re going to acquire him, where you’re going to acquire him. Bringing him through the building is really about, we need more time, we need more answers, and we need more time with this player based on the questions that we need answered in terms of the vision we see for this player and the fit.”