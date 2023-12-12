NFC Notes: Jimmy Graham, Arthur Smith, Bryce Young, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons

Falcons HC Arthur Smith told reporters that LT Jake Matthews and G Chris Lindstrom will have a chance to play this week against the Panthers, however, the status is currently unknown for RT Kaleb McGary and DT David Onyemata. (Tori McElhaney)

Panthers

Panthers interim coach Chris Tabor was asked by reporters if it is worth continuing to start QB Bryce Young despite the lack of production by the team’s offense.

“Absolutely,” Tabor said, via Joe Person of The Athletic. “I think he’s going to continue to improve. That doesn’t concern me at all. We ran the ball for 200 yards today. So I know you’re going right there at (criticizing) the line. But we ran the ball for 200 yards. Somebody’s blocking ’em. It’s something we’ve gotta continue to work on. And when you pitch and catch, we’ve gotta pitch and catch. Had opportunities. And whether a guy’s open or not, put it on him. Guy’s open, catch the ball. There’s a lot of things.”

Young continues to take accountability for the team’s inability to produce when it comes to passing and is sick of losing games.

“Lack of execution, especially from myself,” Young said of the mistakes. “I missed a lot of things. I thought we played well on the perimeter, played well upfront. But I’ve gotta continue to get better. We’re all sick of it. We’re all tired of it. But that doesn’t entitle us to anything. It’s on us ultimately. … And we have to do a better job to prevent that. So no matter how tired we are, we’ve gotta be better.”

Saints

Saints HC Dennis Allen commended TE Jimmy Graham on his performance late in the season after being inactive earlier in the year: “Great, great. He responded great when he got in the lineup. He’s a pro. He said he would be ready when his number was called, his number was called, he was ready. So that was good.” (Katherine Terrell)