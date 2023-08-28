NFC Notes: Jimmy Graham, Bears, Falcons, Saints

Bears

Bears HC Matt Eberflus commented on QB Tyson Bagent winning the No.2 quarterback job over QB P.J. Walker. Bagent mentioned that he feels he belongs in the position, while Walker noted that he could see the writing on the wall and knew he would be moving on.

“I thought in terms of just overall, I don’t know about the [No. 2 quarterback] battle, but I know he put his best foot forward,” Eberflus said, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN. “He operated the offense, was in and out of the huddle. A lot of times when you’re working with different pieces and parts, sometimes you’re getting up there to the line, and it’s seven seconds, and he was very mindful of the clock to get the snaps off. Typically, with inexperience, you have a couple of those delays. He didn’t have those, but overall, great operation. I thought he was accurate. The decision-making was good. So overall good.”

“I feel as if I’ve proved that I belong and that I belong in the league,” Bagent stated. “But I think more than anything just all the hope and motivation I’m providing for my siblings and the people back home is really what I kind of sit back and think about when I think about just the whole camp and preseason and how just everything is falling into place.”

“I ain’t a fool,” Walker added. “I can read the room. I know what it is. It’s a business, and if you ain’t performing, you ain’t going to be able to play. So, for me, it’s just go out there, perform at a high level or you don’t play. That’s what it is.”

Falcons

Falcons HC Arthur Smith said the team doesn’t expect to make any additional roster moves until Tuesday: “We certainly don’t take it lightly because we have a lot of guys who have really worked hard and competed hard.” (Josh Kendall)

Saints

Saints HC Dennis Allen is happy to see veteran TE Jimmy Graham following his seizure scare in California.

“It was nice to see Jimmy had a couple of nice catches, contested catches,” Allen said, via Pro Football Talk. “I saw it this week in practice and I saw it carry over into the game, so that was a positive.”