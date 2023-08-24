NFC Notes: Jimmy Graham, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons

Falcons HC Arthur Smith had high praise of seventh-round S DeMarcco Hellams after his performance in their preseason opener against the Dolphins.

“It’s the same thing we saw in Alabama,” Smith said, via Tori McElheney of the team’s site. “The guy is around the football. He shows up when the lights are on, just like he did at Alabama. He continues to find the football. He’s a good football player, and we’re going to continue to work on some other things, but it’s a good pattern to have two weeks in a row (where he’s) going and getting the ball.”

Falcons senior defensive assistant Dave Huxtable said Hellams has shown a high work ethic since joining the team.

“DeMarcco, he’s a worker, and he’s learned how to work with a good work ethic, and I think he’s done a great job coming here, learning the system, maybe some new techniques, some new fundamentals. I think he’s picked those things up really well, and it showed last Friday night in the game,” said Huxtable.

Huxtable thinks Hellams is bringing his “hitter” mentality he showed at Alabama.

“You know what he was in college? He was a hitter,” Huxtable said. “In that game Friday night? Multiple tackles coming from the safety position. He doesn’t turn down a hit, and that’s what he was at Alabama.”

Josh Kendall of The Athletic would be “very surprised” if the Falcons became interested in 49ers QB Trey Lance, who was just named San Francisco’s third-string quarterback behind Sam Darnold.

Panthers

Panthers HC Frank Reich believes CB Donte Jackson will be ready for Week 1 after he sustained an ankle injury in their preseason game against the Giants.

“I think so. I think so,” Reich said, via PanthersWire. “But, I’m anticipating so, yes.”

As for CB C.J. Henderson, Reich called him “Mr. Consistency” of their offseason program.

“He’s been great,” Reich said. “I shouldn’t say that, you get a little excited. But he’s been Mr. Consistency. Yeah, he’s just been consistent, been good. Really excited about what he’s put on tape.”

Panthers HC Frank Reich said recently signed CB Troy Hill is attending practice but they do not feel a pressing need to play him in Friday’s preseason game because of his experience, per Darin Gantt of the team website.

Hill signed a one-year veteran salary benefit deal that includes a $1.165 million base salary, $50,000 signing bonus and a $50,000 roster bonus. (Over The Cap)

The team informed reporters that Panthers WR DJ Chark suffered a hamstring injury. (David Newton)

Saints

Saints HC Dennis Allen said veteran TE Jimmy Graham is expected to return to Saints practice this week following his medical emergency, per NOLA.com’s Jeff Duncan.

said veteran TE is expected to return to Saints practice this week following his medical emergency, per NOLA.com’s Jeff Duncan. Saints S Marcus Maye was given six months of probation after accepting a plea deal for a 2021 driving under the influence charge. He will have his driver’s license suspended for six months as a result of the deal, with both penalties concluding on February 21, 2024, via Katherine Terrell of ESPN.