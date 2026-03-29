NFC Notes: Joey Bosa, Trent Williams, Draft Visits, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

49ers GM John Lynch admitted he is unsure whether the team can afford to sign veteran DE Joey Bosa, who would reunite him with his younger brother, Nick, who was drafted by San Francisco with the second overall pick out of Ohio State.

“I know Mama Bosa would love that, but I don’t know if we can afford him,” Lynch said, via Matt Barrows of TheAthletic.com.

While noting that the team could be close to signing a deal with veteran LT Trent Williams, Lynch added that he is cautiously optimistic, as he has felt this way at other parts of the negotiation in the past. (Barrows)

Cardinals

Arizona State OT Max Iheanachor said he has a lot of 30 visits coming up, including with the Cardinals. (Kevin Hicks)

said he has a lot of 30 visits coming up, including with the Cardinals. (Kevin Hicks) Texas A&M DT Tyler Onyedim says he’ll take a 30 visit with the Cardinals. (Kolton Becker)

says he’ll take a 30 visit with the Cardinals. (Kolton Becker) Ole Miss TE Dae’Quan Wright met in person with the Cardinals. (Arye Pulli)

met in person with the Cardinals. (Arye Pulli) Cincinnati LB Jake Golday had a formal Combine interview with the Cardinals. (Justin Melo)

Rams

Ohio State WR Carnell Tate reportedly visited the Rams. (Charlie Campbell)

reportedly visited the Rams. (Charlie Campbell) Cincinnati LB Jake Golday met privately with the Rams. (Arye Pulli)

met privately with the Rams. (Arye Pulli) Wisconsin OLB Darryl Peterson met with the Rams before his pro day. (Justin Melo)

met with the Rams before his pro day. (Justin Melo) Iowa K Drew Stevens had a formal Combine interview with the Rams. (Justin Melo)