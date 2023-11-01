NFC Notes: John Lynch, Geno Smith, Chase Young, 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

49ers John Lynch on the team trading for DE Chase Young : “We’ve had a nice track record but it’s tough because it’s become an expectation that we’re gonna do something and everyone is kinda looking at you through the trade deadline when you haven’t done something… I’m glad we did Chase for the right reasons, not because we just felt like ‘Hey, we gotta do something.’ We didn’t have to go do this. We just saw an opportunity and we felt like we could stay true to who we want to be in terms of building through the draft with also adding a player who we felt could help us the rest of this year.” ( GMon the team trading for DE: “We’ve had a nice track record but it’s tough because it’s become an expectation that we’re gonna do something and everyone is kinda looking at you through the trade deadline when you haven’t done something… I’m glad we did Chase for the right reasons, not because we just felt like ‘Hey, we gotta do something.’ We didn’t have to go do this. We just saw an opportunity and we felt like we could stay true to who we want to be in terms of building through the draft with also adding a player who we felt could help us the rest of this year.” ( Nick Wagoner

Lynch on making the deal: “This wasn’t something where I went to bed Monday night thinking we’re going to do this deal.” (Matt Maiocco)

Cardinals

The Cardinals signing RB Hassan Hall to their practice squad, via Aaron Wilson.

Seahawks

It required a game-winning drive from QB Geno Smith, but the Seahawks eked out a tough win against the Browns, who have one of the best defenses in football this year. The win pushed Seattle into first place in the NFC West, validating the team’s high internal expectations for this year.

“If you look at our roster, player for player, I mean, I think we could match up with anybody,” Smith said via Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “Obviously, it’s a work in progress. I wouldn’t quite say we’re there yet. But we’re getting there. There’s a lot of things we got to do better and execute at, and it starts directly with me. So, yeah, if I go out there and play up to my standard, up to my capabilities, then we are one of the best teams in football. We got the defense, we got the coaching, we got the offensive playmakers and we got to the line to do it, and our special teams are great. Just all across the board, man, we play great football.”