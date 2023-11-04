NFC Notes: Jonathan Allen, Dak Prescott, Nick Sirianni, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

Commanders DT Jonathan Allen said the trades of DEs Chase Young and Montez Sweat didn’t surprise him.

“It’s business, it’s football,” Allen said, via Commanders Wire. “I mean, going into year seven, there are very few things that surprise me anymore in this league.”

Allen explained that as a result of Sweat and Young’s departure, he and other players along the defensive line will need to step up as a result.

“A bunch of new guys are going to get a lot of opportunities,” Allen said. “I’m going to have to step my game up, and it is what it is. We are prepared for this; the guys, Casey (Toohill), James (Smith-Williams) and Efe (Obada), they’re ready to play, so I’m excited.”

Allen refuses to question the ownership’s decisions and said he’s focused on completing his assignment.

“They’ve been awesome…on a day-to-day basis; I’m not interacting with the owners, I’m not really talking to them. I talk to them when they’re here or when they need something, but besides that, the guys in the building, the coaches, the players, that’s my day-to-day interactions.”

The Commanders ruled out WR Curtis Samuel (toe) from Week 9 against the Patriots, via Adam Schefter.

Cowboys

Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs said CB Jourdan Lewis was one of the first people he reached out to for advice after suffering his torn ACL given Lewis sustained a season-ending foot injury in October of last year and battled mental-health issues.

“He was one of the first people who told me to take things day-by-day, step-by-step,” said Diggs, via Patrik Walker of the team’s site. “He had a [major injury as well] that took him away from the guys, and that can be tough. He told me, ‘Hit us up. Stay close, because you’re gonna need it.’ He gave me that advice and I’m using it. … [I’ve just stayed] in communication with them, talking to them before the games. It’s about us staying together and staying close — helping them out as much as I can. … Everything happens for a reason. You’ve just gotta roll with the punches. It’s all in God’s plan. I just have to get healthy and come back stronger, and get ready for next year.”

Diggs has been observing other teams while he recovers and is taking time to study the game.

“I just watch football all day, literally,” said Diggs. “I never got the chance to really sit down and watch other teams. I’ve been taking my time doing that and reading a couple books, and trying to find a couple new hobbies. Just taking everything day-by-day. I’ve learned a lot [by watching other teams]. I’m still learning. Seeing the different pieces and looking at it from an outside lens is just different. You’ve got a different view of the game.”

Diggs had high praise of rookie CB DaRon Bland and feels he’s playing like one of the “best corners right now.”

“It’s amazing to see what he’s capable of,” said Diggs. “I’ve been watching him since he came in and he’s always been a heck of a player. I’m just excited to see him display it. He’s playing like one of the best corners right now. I’m excited for him, and truly happy for him… You just have to play your game. He’s a really good player. Be patient with him, physical with him and you’ve got to bring your A-game. We’ve got guys that are physical and technically sound, so I think we’ll be alright.”

Eagles

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni said they are looking to get Cowboys QB Dak Prescott off his rhythm in Week 9.

“He’s done really well against us the last couple of times he’s played us,” Sirianni said, via NFL.com. “And just like any quarterback, what I’ll say, like any quarterback, you have to try to confuse. You have to try to hit them and to try to knock him off his rhythm.”

Sirianni called Prescott one of the best quarterbacks in the league.

“I just feel like he’s one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL, and we have our hands full going into this game to make sure that we contain him,” said Sirianni.