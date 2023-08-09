NFC Notes: Jonathan Gannon, John Johnson, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

Rams

Rams S John Johnson is back in Los Angeles for another stint with the team and admits he didn’t do as well as he thought he would during his time with the Browns.

“I didn’t meet my expectations. Obviously, I didn’t meet the other organization’s expectations,” Johnson said, via Adam Grosbard of the Orange County Register. “So it puts a chip on my shoulder. You want to go out there and show you can still go. I’m young. I feel like I’m in my prime. I just need a place and an opportunity to do it.”

Seahawks

Seahawks CB Tariq Woolen said he’s being patient with his recovery from a torn meniscus and is listening to the recommendations of their training staff.

“I’ve been taking it patiently, I know when the time comes it’ll be time for me to be back out there,” Woolen said, via John Boyle of the team’s official site. “So far, I’ve been taking all the mental reps I can, and just doing whatever the coaching staff and training staff have been telling me to do, so that way I can come back healthy and come back at the right time.”

Woolen reiterated that he’s still working his way back but is starting to “feel like myself again.”

“I’m still working back to normal, but I feel amazing,” Woolen said. “I feel like myself again, and I’ve been working on getting my leg strong again.”

Woolen wants to prove he’s one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL in 2023.

“Honestly, I felt like last year, people didn’t think I could play in this league, or they would have thought I was a special teams guy, but I felt like I have proved that to them,” Woolen said. “But also this season, I want to prove to myself that I’m the best corner in NFL, and I feel like I am one of the best cornerbacks in NFL.”