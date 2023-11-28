NFC Notes: Jonathan Gannon, Kyler Murray, Geno Smith, Cardinals, Seahawks

Cardinals

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray attributed some of the team’s issues on Sunday to it only being his third game and having seven weeks of practice in a new offensive scheme.

“This is my third game, seventh week of practice, there’s obviously growing pains with this,” Murray said, via Josh Weinfuss of ESPN. “It’s my third game, a new scheme, new everything for me. So, I’m not discouraged at all by it. I know we’ll be better because of it, but these are some of the things that we got to go through as part of it.”

“We just got our ass kicked,” Murray continued. “[We] played a good football game last week, won the week before. But this one, it was probably like the first time all year we just got beat terribly. We got to flush it and move on. Obviously, we’re not where we want to be right now but you got to keep going.”

Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon mentioned that the team needs to have a better offensive plan next week against the Steelers in order to be competitive.

“We just got to find a better balance of getting in rhythm with the running pass game and making sure that we’re staying on the field a little bit to give ourselves a chance to score points,” Gannon noted. “We got to take a good, hard look of how we’re setting up the week because [it] really wasn’t competitive in my mind. And that’s on me first, and the coaches next. So, got to put together a better plan going into Pittsburgh.”

Seahawks

Seahawks QB Geno Smith said he wants to be able to utilize his legs more in order to keep defenses honest: “That’s important. The more I can run, use my legs, the more the defense has to pay attention to that.” (Brady Henderson)