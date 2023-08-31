NFC Notes: Jonathan Taylor, T.J. Hockenson, Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Right now, Bears UDFA QB Tyson Bagent is the top backup quarterback on Chicago’s roster. It’s a remarkable accomplishment. But ideally the Bears would have another quarterback with some experience to help benefit both Bagent and starting QB Justin Fields, who’s going into his third season.

“Yeah, that’s a good thought. We’re certainly looking at that option,” Bears HC Matt Eberflus said via Mark Potash of the Chicago Sun-Times. “We’re looking at other options, too. But that’s a good thought when you can have somebody with experience in there to help younger quarterbacks. It’s something that we’ve talked about.”

Packers

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst on going with P Daniel Whalen as their starter: “He came in and earned it. Both he and Pat had great camps…Every step along the way, he had a nice camp and earned the job.” (Wes Hodkiewicz)

Gutekunst didn't deny the team's interest in Colts RB Jonathan Taylor : "Let's get the checklist out. First of all, I can't talk about players on other teams. We try to be in every conversation. Anytime we make good players available to us, we like to make the Packers better. That's all I have to say about that." ( Ryan Wood

: Gutekunst said RB Aaron Jones is a staple for the team: “Aaron is the heart and soul of this team. Not only what we do on the field offensively but off the field too.” (Hodkiewicz)

Gutekunst feels good about OLB Rashan Gary and LB De'Vondre Campbell being ready for the team's opener. (Rob Demovsky)

Vikings

Per ESPN’s Kevin Seifert, Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell said he feels confident in TE T.J. Hockenson ‘s availability for Week 1. Hockenson has missed a lot of time this summer with an ear infection and lower back stiffness. He just signed a major extension with the team on Thursday.

said he feels confident in TE ‘s availability for Week 1. Hockenson has missed a lot of time this summer with an ear infection and lower back stiffness. He just signed a major extension with the team on Thursday. There had been some thought that Hockenson’s absence was related to his contract more than the injuries. Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah admitted it was possible but it’s water under the bridge: “I don’t think there was ever any sense of quid pro quo or anything like that. I leave the players, the health, all those different things to [VP of player health Tyler Williams and O’Connell]. I know there is a business aspect to things and ultimately I can’t tell you anything for certain. But I didn’t view it as that at all. I felt like there was a process that needed to play out and ultimately it ended up here and we’re excited about that.” (Seifert)

