NFC Notes: Jordan Addison, Jared Goff, Aaron Jones, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions

The Lions had to fight hard for the 30-24 win against the Vikings on Sunday but held on in the end — and as a result, Detroit clinched its first-ever NFC North title and its first division title since 1993.

“This is special. This is special,” Lions HC Dan Campbell said via NFL Media. “It’s something you don’t get to do all the time. They’re always special to win a division. I don’t care how many of them you get because of the work that goes into it. But to do something that hadn’t been done in 30 years for a team is special, and that’s a special group of men back in there that are staying tame at this point.” Detroit now will have the opportunity to notch its first playoff win since 1991 and a chance to set a whole new bar of success for the franchise to clear in the coming years. “It’s emotional, but it’s just the beginning for us,” Lions QB Jared Goff said. “It’s the first checkmark for us, and I get emotional thinking about all the guys that went through 3-13, went through 1-6 early last year and now can stand here NFC North champs.”

Packers

The Packers haven’t had the benefit of a fully healthy RB Aaron Jones for most of this season after the veteran picked up a hamstring injury in Week 1 and a knee injury at some point after that. Jones said he wasn’t even fully healthy in Week 16 against the Panthers, but he was healthy enough to rush for 127 yards on 21 carries in a 33-30 win.

“I wouldn’t say I was fully 100%, but who’s ever 100% in December?” Jones said via ESPN’s Rob Demovsky. “But definitely getting back to myself and feeling better each week as the weeks go on. Hopefully next week I come out there and I am 100%.”

Vikings

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Vikings first-round WR Jordan Addison is week-to-week with his ankle injury.