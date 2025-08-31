NFC Notes: Jordan Love, Adam Thielen, Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Bears HC Ben Johnson admitted that the offense will constantly evolve as the season goes on.

“And to be honest with you, we might have to ebb and flow a little bit after that opening game,” Johnson said, via ESPN. “Usually, it’ll take up until the bye week. I think it’s placed at just the right time (Week 5) to really identify who we are and what we’re going to be for the rest of the season.”

Packers

Packers QB Jordan Love is still wearing a brace on his non-throwing hand after undergoing surgery on his left thumb. Love doesn’t have any concerns about his thumb or using a brace going into Week 1.

“It’ll be some weeks having to brace it up and just keep it protected,” Love said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN. “It’s one of those things, we’ll play it by ear, as I start getting into games and seeing how it feels, as you get back to live contact. But there’ll be some time having that brace still.”

Love explained why he decided to undergo surgery instead of playing through the issue, saying it was already a “limp thumb” and had no stability.

“If you have no stability there, you have no strength as well,” Love said. “So it was pretty much just a limp thumb. I couldn’t really do much with it, and it’s just something that I wasn’t, before the season, I’m not trying to be dealing with that throughout the course of the season. Who knows if that would have kept getting reinjured, kept getting messed up, and who knows how that would have been going through a whole season? So I think, and the doctors’ opinion was, just go ahead and get the surgery knocked out and try to get back to as 100 percent as possible for the season.”

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst admitted that Love’s lack of practice with their receivers this offseason hasn’t been ideal, but they have a lot of trust in Love’s ability.

“Between our receivers and him being kind of nicked up, we certainly haven’t had the amount of work that you would have liked,” Gutekunst said. “But there’s a lot of trust there with him as far as getting himself ready to play Week 1.”

Vikings

The Vikings acquired WR Adam Thielen from the Panthers, reuniting Thielen with the organization he spent the first 10 years of his career with. Minnesota HC Kevin O’Connell said Thielen’s energy is already making an impact in practice.

“Adam’s one of those guys — I think I mentioned it before — I’ve kept in touch with a bunch of players from that team that either moved on that year or maybe even the following year for whatever the reason, whether it’s the business of the NFL or just the truth of the NFL, you don’t ever forget impacts on you like one that I had with Adam Thielen,” O’Connell said, via PFT. “And there’s so many things about him. It’s his energy every day. We felt it yesterday as soon as he arrived. It’s his love of football. It’s his love of his journey, what his journey specifically means to our organization. And I know how much he means to our fans, and I know how much he’s going to mean to our football team, even beyond getting to bring back a player in such high regard like Adam, it’s bringing back a really good football player.”

O’Connell joined the Vikings in 2022, which was Thielen’s last year before joining the Panthers. He said the veteran receiver has been very excited about their offense’s growth since his last year in Minnesota.

“[E]ven yesterday, he was excited about a lot of those things, and we’re talking through a lot of those things,” O’Connell said. “And then, the challenge for all of us is, where do we go from here this year with Adam in a really good group of players? Not only at the receiver position — tight end position, running back position, the offensive line, and then, obviously our quarterback room, led by J.J. So, it’s going to be a fun journey for all of us, but specifically to Adam, you really felt it from the moment he stepped back in this building yesterday, not only how much it meant to him, but how much you know he can bring to this organization.”

According to ESPN’s Kevin Seifert, Vikings S Harrison Smith is recovering from a personal health issue and is expected to make a full recovery. He hasn’t practiced since August 11. Seifert says Smith will be evaluated weekly for a return and is not going on injured reserve.