NFC Notes: Jordan Love, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Veteran Bears S Eddie Jackson on the team’s defense: “I hate to sound like a broken record every year. But, man, listen, this is a different feeling right now. We’re high energy. We’re flying around. We’re ready for this thing to head in a different direction.” (Dan Wiederer)

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell envisions a two-headed monster in Detroit’s backfield with RB David Montgomery and rookie RB Jahmyr Gibbs.

“Man, I think you need a back that, push comes to shove, he can carry a load,” Campbell said, via PFT. “Somebody you feel like you can give the ball to 20, 25 times a game, potentially. And then you need that specialty guy. He’s much more — he carries the scalpel and he can slice you up. He can hurt you in the pass game, potentially. I’m talking about Gibbs obviously. Get him out there and do a few more things, because that’s kind of what I know.”

Packers

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst said he hasn’t taken much away from QB Jordan Love ‘s first week of training camp: “He’s done a really nice job. Just like last year, the defense kinda had the offense early.” (Rob Demovsky)

said he hasn’t taken much away from QB ‘s first week of training camp: “He’s done a really nice job. Just like last year, the defense kinda had the offense early.” (Rob Demovsky) Gutekunst isn’t worried about rookie K Anders Carlson ‘s struggles in camp thus far: “We went into this year knowing rookie kickers can struggle, with the thought process being that there are going to be some hitches there.” (Ryan Wood)

‘s struggles in camp thus far: “We went into this year knowing rookie kickers can struggle, with the thought process being that there are going to be some hitches there.” (Ryan Wood) Gutekunst believes the team’s backup quarterback is already in camp, but will wait for the competition to play out before deciding if they need to add to the position. (Tom Silverstein)

Gutekunst said the team didn’t re-sign TE Mercedes Lewis because the team wants to give snaps to the younger players on the roster: “When guys need to play and need the snaps, when (veterans) are out there, other guys aren’t.” (Wood)