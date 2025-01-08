NFC Notes: Jordan Love Injury, Xavier McKinney, Brock Purdy Contract, Seahawks

49ers

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said no decision has been made on LB Dre Greenlaw ‘s future with the team and added that he hasn’t given him the indication he won’t be back: “We’re not into losing really good players who are unbelievable people.” (Matt Barrows)

Shanahan on QB Brock Purdy and his upcoming contract negotiations: "I plan on being with Brock here the whole time I'm here. Brock's been a stud. He's a guy I've got a lot of confidence in just as a human, but it starts with what he's done on the field these last two and a half years. We're capable of winning the Super Bowl with him. He just almost did and I know he's capable of getting the Niners a Super Bowl in the future." (Nick Wagoner)

Packers

Packers S Xavier McKinney had a strong season helping Green Bay to the playoffs with his eight interceptions. Many around him including DC Jeff Hafley, CB Carrington Valentine, and rookie S Evan Williams have noticed that McKinney is not only a strong leader but also a creature of habit.

“Because he wants to get it right, right away, and he gets angry when he doesn’t,” Hafley said, via Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. “Because that’s what the great ones do and he holds himself to such a high standard, where he doesn’t want to make mistakes, and it shows … that’s the biggest kind of look-in I can give you to what he’s like. He’s always wanting to be on top of his stuff. The details, the execution, the competitor. That’s who he is and that’s why he’s a really good player.”

“He’s like the glue in our room,” Valentine added. “He keeps everyone together off the field.”

“He’s been really just the best mentor I could’ve asked for,” Williams said of McKinney. “Coming into this league, you naturally just try to find somebody that you can emulate their habits and just their day-to-day, kinda seeing what being a pro is all about. He’s been the face of our defense.”

Packers QB Jordan Love says he has no more numbness in his hand but some soreness in his throwing elbow. He was limited in practice on Wednesday. (Matt Schneidman)

Seahawks

The Seahawks enter the offseason with looming questions on the offensive side and QB Geno Smith‘s standing as their starter given he’ll likely demand a new deal. Mike Macdonald stood behind the veteran, saying he thinks it’s best for Smith to return: “I want Geno to be here. I think he’s a heck of a player… I feel like Geno’s the best for the team right now.” (Brady Henderson)