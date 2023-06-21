NFC Notes: Jordan Love, Justin Jefferson, Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Bears HC Matt Eberflus says that the team will continue to keep their eye on the free agent market this offseason and has an interest in bringing in more players. Chicago notably still could use help at edge rusher.

“We’re interested in a lot of free agents, we’re interested in a lot of guys at all positions right now,” Eberflus said, via BearsWire.com. “We’re just excited about being able to look at those guys and potentially add as we go through camp and getting closer to the season.”

The Athletic’s Kevin Fishbain notes Bears WRs Velus Jones and Dante Pettis will likely be competing for the final receiver spot on the roster during training camp, with special teams contributions a major factor. Fishbain adds Jones should have the edge given he was a third-round pick just last season but adds he’s not a lock.

Another interesting training camp battle will be along the offensive line, with Fishbain highlighting OL Alex Leatherwood, OL Dieter Eiselen, OL Doug Kramer, or OT Kellen Diesch as contenders for the last one or two spots.

Fishbain mentions CB Kindle Vildor's $2.7 million 2023 salary under the proven performance escalator might actually work against him for making the roster.

Packers

Packers QB Jordan Love said they are still early in their development this offseason and wants to keep building his timing with their receivers.

“I think it’s still early right now,” Love said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN. “This is our first week practicing, starting live practicing against the defense. It’s not perfect right now. We know it’s not going to be perfect. I think the meter for us is continue building, make sure we’re doing the right things — in the right place on routes and route depth, timing, things like that — building that trust to take in the meeting room to the field and make sure everything’s dialed in from that aspect.”

Packers HC Matt LaFleur said they are testing Love through “unscripted periods” in practice.

“I think that is a challenging thing, for young players to have unscripted periods, really in every phase,” LaFleur said.

LaFleur called their offense a “work in progress” right now.

“We’ve got to see what everybody else around him can do as well,” LaFleur said. “And we’ve got some youth, so it’s going to be a work in progress, no doubt about it, throughout the course of OTAs and training camp and, quite frankly, throughout the course of the season.”

Packers RB Aaron Jones on the team having three weapons at running back: “I think Tyler Goodson will be a weapon for us. He’s been out here balling, working hard.” (Packers Wire)

Vikings

ESPN’s Kevin Seifert says the Vikings plan to turn their attention to negotiating an extension for TE T.J. Hockenson once they settle on a deal with WR Justin Jefferson .

Seifert adds the Vikings' deal for TE Josh Oliver in free agency should not be viewed as an alternative or Plan B in case they can't extend Hockenson, as Vikings HC Kevin O'Connell has plans for both in his offense.

As far as talks for Jefferson go, Seifert writes both sides are pretty much on the same page about Jefferson being the NFL's highest-paid receiver. Negotiations will likely center on guarantee structure and length, with some precedent on the market right now for a three-year deal that would let Jefferson take another bite of the contract apple well before he turns 30.