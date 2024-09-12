NFC Notes: Jordan Love, Rome Odunze, Keenan Allen, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Bears HC Matt Eberflus said WR Rome Odunze (knee) is considered day-to-day and WR Keenan Allen (heel) was given a rest day on Wednesday, via Brad Biggs.

Lions

Lions DL coach Terrell Williams discussed what DT D.J. Reader‘s return would mean for the team.

“When you have big guys on the edge that can crush those tackles and then you have guys in the middle that can push, then now we basically build a box around the quarterback and it’s hard for him to throw,” Williams said, via the team’s website. “I know we had two sacks in the football game (last week) but we affected the quarterback, and if we can do that every week, then I think we’ll be in good shape.”

Readers discussed the rehab process and what his return would mean for the team.

“It’s a hell of a process,” he said. “I’m feeling good and just excited to get out there and play the game that I love with the guys. This is my first opportunity to just get in the stadium and be around the boys and just get after it.” It’s a group of special players. I think our whole D-line group as a whole has a lot of special guys that do different things very well. It’ll be fun to be out there with everyone, man, just getting that first time to spend with a healthy group.” Packers Packers HC Matt LaFleur is leaving the door open for QB Jordan Love to return this week. “I’d say it’s pretty open,” LaFleur said, via Packers Wire. “He’s doing a nice job. He’s spending a lot of time in the training room.” LaFleur added that it’s important for Love to be medically cleared in order for him to play. “At the same time, he’s got to be cleared,” LaFleur said. “We have to feel like he can protect himself. He’s got to be confident enough to go out there and do that. Until that happens, we’re not even going to think about that.” Packers HC Matt LaFleur said QB Sean Clifford got first-team reps in rotation with Malik Willis in Wednesday’s practice, via Ryan Wood.