NFC Notes: Josh Jacobs, Aaron Jones, Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Bears GM Ryan Poles has had a busy offseason, and the biggest choices are yet to come as they hold two picks in the top 10 of the upcoming draft. Poles discussed how they are navigating the offseason and how they remain logical and calm.

“We kind of take the panic out of it. And I think that’s really key,” Poles said, via Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic. “And I talk about it a lot, but in a big market with a passionate fan base — because it’s really easy to have the panic and want to do something for a quick fix just so it looks good in the short term, but the long term might be bad. I think our whole group has done a really good job, kind of just staying poised and levelheaded through it all.”

“Everyone’s got to be on the same page with how we support a young quarterback in a big market like ours. How do we make sure that his focus, his priorities, are on what they need to be, which is to be the best quarterback they could possibly be, and make sure he’s not getting pulled in so many directions that he can’t make the main thing the main thing.”

Kentucky CB Andru Phillips has official visits scheduled with five teams, including the Bears. (MLFootball)

Packers

The Packers signed RB Josh Jacobs and moved on from RB Aaron Jones this offseason. Green Bay HC Matt LaFleur was surprised the team decided to go a different direction.

“There were some other things in play, obviously with Aaron Jones, and I didn’t quite know how everything was going to go,” LaFleur said via Jason Wilde of Madison.com. “It just happened really fast on that Monday. … It happened really fast, so I don’t know all the details of that. I’m not involved in those types of conversations. But we were super excited (to get Jacobs).”

Vikings

LSU C Charles Turner will visit the Vikings in April. (Darren Wolfson)

will visit the Vikings in April. (Darren Wolfson) Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. had a private workout with the Vikings in Seattle. (Jordan Schultz)