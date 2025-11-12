NFC Notes: Josh Jacobs, Caleb Williams, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Bears HC Ben Johnson has encouraged QB Caleb Williams to utilize his legs when a play begins to fall apart: “There’s times that we do need to use our legs. I think it makes us a more dangerous offense overall. You can talk to Dennis Allen about it. I think nothing strikes fear in his heart a little bit than a quarterback that’s able to take off. You can have everything else accounted for, you could feel pretty good about your pass rush, and yet, if there’s an open lane — which there tends to be when you have a 4-man or even a 5-man rush — the quarterback can still make it hurt with his feet. It’s something that we certainly want to utilize. It’s not something that we want to necessarily feature each and every week, but when the opportunity presents itself, we have the ability to capitalize on it.” (Courtney Cronin)

Lions

Lions’ first-round DT Tyleik Williams appeared in just eight snaps of Detroit’s Week 10 win over the Commanders. Detroit HC Dan Campbell remains confident that Williams will improve with time.

“Tyleik’s just a young guy that is continuing to get better and growing,” Campbell told hosts Jim Costa and Jon Jansen. “There’s a little inconsistency at times, but that’s not out of the norm. Correct it, get a little bit better, and move on.”

Campbell added that fellow DTs Alim McNeill, D.J. Reader, and Roy Lopez are playing really well, making it difficult for Williams to get playing time.

“The hard thing for him, which is a good thing for all of us, is Mac (Alim McNeill) is playing good, (DJ) Reader’s playing good, (Roy) Lopez is playing good. So like, hey man, you got some good players in front of you right now. And so what you do is elevate his game, and then he’ll be in front of them.”

Campbell highly praised Lopez, who signed on to a one-year deal as an unrestricted free agent last offseason.

“Lopez has just been, really since he’s gotten here, he’s playing at a high level,” Campbell said. “It’s one of the reasons we wanted him here. He’s an outstanding role player for us. When he comes in, we don’t miss a beat, man. He can lift the point of attack, man. He can. He’s one of those guys. He plays with leverage. He’s stout, he’s strong, he’s explosive.”

Lions CB Terrion Arnold is in the concussion protocol. (Eric Woodyard)

Packers

The Packers fell to the Eagles in a 10-7 game in Week 10, partially sealed by a crucial failed fourth-and-one conversion late in the game. Green Bay RB Josh Jacobs said the Eagles knew what was coming on that play, and it led to him second-guessing what he should do presnap.

“They called out our play,” Jacobs said, via Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. “We ran it like four times. They called it out. … Whenever they know what we’re doing, it’ll never feel good because it changed my mind on how I’m going to run the ball, if we’re just being honest. It makes me kind of like guess what I’m going to do.”

“I kind of didn’t want to run right there … that’s just how it played out.”

Packers HC Matt LaFleur was asked if he thinks he’s now coaching for his job after a second-straight loss in Week 10: “I’ll leave that for everybody else to decide. I’ll just focus on the day-to-day and try to do — I feel like you’re always coaching for everything in this league, you know? That’s just my mindset. It’s always been that way. You can’t ever exhale. You gotta always be pushing. That’s just my mindset and that will be my mindset ’til they tell me not to coach anymore.” (Matt Schneidman)