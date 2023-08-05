NFC Notes: Josh Sills, Chase Young, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

Commanders DE Chase Young said that he’s not focused on outside noise this season. He added that he is focused on proving to everyone that he’s still the same player and capable of impacting a game.

“I’ve never really paid attention to the outside noise,” Young said, via PFT. “For me, it was always when Chase is 100 percent, Chase is pretty good. I’ve always been just where my feet is at, trying to get healthy. Now that I’m healthy, let’s see what happens.”

Cowboys

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb told reporters that he is learning a lot lining up across from veteran CB Stephon Gilmore, whom he called the smartest defensive back he has ever gone against.

“He’s the smartest defensive back that I’ve ever lined up against. He knows certain routes off of my alignment, and it sucks. It’s really chess with him. You’re not just running a route, and that’s making me better,” Lamb said, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “On the walk-through reps, he’ll tell me what he’s thinking, just off my alignment. . . . Just picking his brain. It’s tough going against him, but I like it.”

Eagles

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni eluded to RB D’Andre Swift potentially being used as a pass-catching weapon out of the backfield: “He’s a playmaker. Very serious. I think that’s the best way to explain him that he is a playmaker, and you see it in practice that he can create mismatches…It looks like a wide receiver catching the football out there.” (Zach Berman)

Eagles OL Josh Sills was removed from the Comissioner's Exempt List after being acquitted of all kidnapping and rape charges, also being declared innocent by an Ohio jury. Sills made a closing statement to the court saying: "I've done nothing wrong." (Josh Tolentino)